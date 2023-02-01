Social forestry program improves farmer welfare





President Joko Widodo received a number of Social Forestry (SP) actors at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Attendees included Social Forestry Gema, the Indonesian Forestry Management Association (AP2SI), the Rejo Semut Ireng Association, Corner Village and Arupa Association. During the meeting, social forestry stakeholders expressed their gratitude to President Jokowi because the social forestry program had a significant impact on farmers. Representative of Gema Social Forestry, Prof. San Afri Awang, explained that based on research conducted in several regions, farmers who received the PS program increased the area of ​​land they cultivated. “Before social forestry, the land of farmers in the forest village was only 0.083 hectares or 830 square meters. But after there was a PS, they received a decree from the president’s policy, which has multiplied by 10 their land ownership to 8,400 square meters on average,” Prof. San Afri Awang said. The increase in cultivated area has had an impact on increasing farmers’ incomes. According to Prof. San Afri Awang, from his research at Pati Regency, for example, farmers’ income tripled on average, from IDR 1 million per month to IDR 3 million per month. “In terms of income, which we’ve measured in a few places, there’s been a three-fold increase in income for PS participants compared to pre-PS. I think that’s very extraordinary and it’s real insider work. by the people themselves, but government policy. It can capitalize their social capital to increase their income,” he explained. During the meeting with the Head of State, social forestry actors also submitted a number of proposals, including those relating to the finalization of the pending social forestry decree. According to Prof. San Afri Awang, President Jokowi will resolve this as soon as possible. “Some of the proposals that the president promised to follow up, for example, later SK-SK which are pending, the decrees regarding social forestry permits which are still pending, in this month the president will carry them out as soon as possible “, he told me. Meanwhile, another representative of Gema Social Forestry, Siti Fikriyah Khuriyati, hopes that all social forestry decrees in Java can be completed by the end of 2024, especially since the land area is not too big. After that, Siti said, the government will organize those outside of Java. “So if possible before 2024, everything will be finished. This first expectation. Only later will those outside of Java be developed so that we don’t have to wait for the 12.7 million hectares to be completed by 2030, but if possible, they will be completed in a short time. time. The fact is that we want 12.7 million hectares to be completed in the era of Pak Jokowi, in 2024. This is an extraordinary legacy,” Siti said.

