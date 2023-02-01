Boris Johnson will meet with US Republicans and push for Ukraine aid





By Gram Slattery WASHINGTON (Reuters) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet Republican lawmakers this week as he urges the United States to keep aid to Ukraine as it battles an onslaught from Russia. Johnson is scheduled to speak at a private Republican club in Washington on Tuesday night, said Rep. Joe Wilson, a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee. He is also due to meet with a group of Republican senators, U.S. Sen. Todd Young said Monday, though he said he was unaware of the exact timing of the talks. On Wednesday, Johnson will discuss the need for Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done about the threat posed by Russia at the Atlantic Council think tank. Republicans retook the House from Democrats earlier this year and some hardline Republican conference members have called for an end to US military and other aid to Ukraine, which amounts to dozens of dollars. billions of dollars. Johnson, who left office in September following a series of scandals, was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. He sought to position the UK as Ukraine’s strongest ally in the West and continued to do so. On a trip to Ukraine this month, Johnson visited Borodyanka and Bucha, suburbs of the capital Kyiv that have become synonymous in the West with Russian atrocities. Moscow denies allegations by Ukraine and its Western allies that it has committed war crimes. In a Washington Post opinion piece published on Monday, Johnson argued for Ukraine’s admission to the NATO security alliance. Ukrainians should be given everything they need to end this war, as soon as possible, and we should start the process of admitting Ukraine to NATO, and start it now, he wrote. Wilson, who will be among the lawmakers meeting with Johnson, is a strong supporter of Ukraine, having even suggested placing a bust of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the US Capitol. Johnsons office did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican lawmaker. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington and Andrew Macaskill in London; editing by Grant McCool)

