We are lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi: Arunachal CM





Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with initiating unprecedented development in the North East region. Speaking at a public ceremony in the state’s Kra Daadi district on January 31, CM Pema Khandu said there had been massive progress in development over the past eight years. , with Prime Minister Modi giving top priority to the North East region. We are lucky to have a prime minister like Narendra Modi. His attachment to the northeast and in particular to Arunachal Pradesh has ushered in unprecedented development in the past eight years, Khandu told a town hall meeting in remote Gangte. Kra Daadi district January 31. He pointed out that until a few years ago, the Gangte circle headquarters was not connected by road. It was only after Balo Raja became the local legislator in the area and with the blessing of the Prime Minister we were able to reach Gangte today by traveling by road, he said. Khandu assured that all unconnected villages will be connected by road under the PMGSY Center flagship program and wherever this is not possible, roads will be constructed under the state governments comprehensive road network program . Visiting the Gangte viewpoint overlooking Tali circle and the confluence of Kurung and Kumey rivers, the chief minister observed that it could be turned into a tourist attraction point. He assured that he would prioritize the issue and urged the local MP to hire a competent and reputable consultant to design and plan the project. He said relying solely on ministry officials would not be enough. Referring to the dilapidated and old Pha Bridge that connects Gangte Circle to Kamle District, Khandu secured funds for the construction of a permanent RCC bridge in its place. He expressed concern about the old and worn neighborhoods and buildings of the Gangte Govt Middle School and promised that within the next month, funds would be approved for the establishment of new infrastructure. Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated the Rai Balo model village developed under Chief Ministers Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana. He also inaugurated the office of the circle and the government quarters in addition to laying the first stone of an inspection bungalow. The chief minister was accompanied by Interior Minister Bamang Felix, MPs Balo Raja, Jikke Tako, Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Phurpa Tsering, and district administration officials, a CMO statement said.

