BBC Modi film: Tory peer’s racially charged attack on British Pakistanis must be challenged

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, still licking his wounds from the Nadhim Zahawi caseis dragged into a new crisis following apparently racist remarks directed by Rami Ranger, a former Tory colleague, about British Pakistanis.

Lord Ranger, who has given more than a million to the Conservatives, is the patron of the Conservative Friends of India group. Other patrons include former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, former Prime Minister Theresa May – and Sunak. Significantly, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat is another patron.

Lord Ranger has written a letter to BBC Director General Tim Davie condemning the company’s ‘insensitive and one-sided documentary’.

Lord Rangers’ remarks came following this month’s BBC documentary series about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ relationship with Indian Muslims.

After the first episode, which Featured a British government report that criticized Modis’ conduct during the 2002 anti-Muslim pogrom in Gujarat, the Indian government invoked emergency laws to to prohibit the documentary.

On January 20, Lord Ranger wrote a letter to BBC Director General Tim Davie condemning the company’s insensitive and one-sided documentary.

In the letter, which closely mirrored the official line of the Modi government, he added: “The BBC documentary has reopened old wounds by creating hatred between British Hindus and Muslims by attempting to portray India as an intolerant nation where Muslims are persecuted. If that had been the case, Muslims would have already left India.

In a loaded comment, he request Davie to “please confirm if your Pakistani staff were behind this nonsense”.

‘Unacceptable and racist’

Lord Ranger later expanded his criticism in a series of interviews on Indian television.

“We know what the Pakistanis are capable of and how they hid Osama bin Laden for 10 years while being paid by America,” he added. said in a interview on the Indian television channel NewsX.

“So I have no faith in the country which only wants to export terrorism. So I just wanted to make sure there is no Pakistani connection in this documentary.

Leicester Riots: When Hindu Nationalism Came to Britain Read more

Middle East Eye understands that Sunaks’ Conservative Party have been made aware of at least some of Lord Rangers’ comments – but have done nothing so far.

Downing Street last night dismissed questions from MEE about whether Sunak would investigate and possibly suspend Lord Rangers membership, saying that since he is not an MP it is for the headquarters of the Conservative campaign.

In fact, in common with all peers, Lord Ranger is indeed a Member of Parliament. MEE also left a question at Conservative Party headquarters but there had been no response at the time of this article’s publication. Theresa May and Iain Duncan Smith, patrons alongside Lord Ranger of the Conservative Friends of India, did not respond to questions from MEE.

MEE also approached Lord Ranger, suggesting the remarks were unacceptable and racist – and demanding a response. Lord Ranger responded via WhatsApp that the BBC has succeeded in dividing British citizens from Indian and Pakistani communities with disastrous consequences for our social integration. He added: I hope you don’t stir up more hate. Thanks. The cause is the UK and not Rami Ranger.

A “Pakistani hand”

In the XNews interviewthe presenter referred to remarks by a Pakistani-born British MP and asked if Lord Ranger saw the Pakistanis handing over the documentary?

Lord Ranger responded by saying Pakistanis should know that their country is bankrupt. They don’t have money, they shouldn’t talk big.

A group of students shout anti-government slogans after a BBC documentary was banned from the Delhi University campus on January 27, 2023 (AP)

Lord Ranger continued: Indian Muslims are much smarter, better and smarter than Pakistanis. He added that they are quite capable of taking care of themselves.

Later in the interview, he asked: Which community commits the most crimes in [the] UK? Before adding: These Pakistanis do not have the right to speak.

these Remarks were made over the weekend. However, 10 days have passed since Lord Rangers’ letter to the BBC, and there has been no response from Sunak. The situation is likely to be complicated by the tacit electoral alliance that appears to exist between the Conservative Party and British groups affiliated with Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

deafening silence

During the 2019 UK general election, the general secretary of the National Council of Hindu Temples, who connections with the BJP, was suspended after revelations that he had defended the Conservative Party on social media.

In the same year, the President of the Hindu Forum of Britain (of which Lord Ranger is a founding member) was video oath telling an audience that she would ban Labor politicians from Hindu office. A group called Overseas Friends of BJP UK, meanwhile, guest 300 Indians at a meeting with Bob Blackman, Conservative MP for Harrow East.

For Indian Muslims, the end times have come Read more

Blackman has blame Islamist extremists for the recent Leicester riots and lamented the appalling attacks on Hindus in Leicester, Birmingham and elsewhere in the UK, not to mention attacks on Muslims. In 2018, Blackman hostedin parliament, the influential Hindu nationalist leader Tapan Ghosh, who before his death in 2020 called on the UN to monitor the Muslim birth rate worldwide.

Hate speech directed against religious minorities has become a common feature of public life in India. From 2009 to 2014, 19 cases of hostile rhetoric towards minorities were recorded by high-ranking politicians. But from 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modis BJP entered government, until early 2022, there were 348 such cases – an increase of 1,130 percent. Today, some experts speak of a possible genocide against Indian Muslims.

Lord Ranger is still widely courted by senior Tories, despite his investigation in a matter unrelated to the Standards Commissioner of the House of Lords. Earlier this month he hosted an event for Theresa May at the Carlton Club.

The silence is deafening. Rishi Sunak risks allowing his conservative party to become a haven for bigotry and racism.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.