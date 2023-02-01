Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information

Boris Johnson has urged people to ignore all this negativity and gloom over Brexit amid dire economic warnings on the third anniversary of leaving the European Union.

The then prime minister, who officially led the UK out of the bloc, promised the opportunities were huge as his successor Rishi Sunak insisted huge progress had already been made.

But their upbeat remarks contrast with recent polls suggesting growing dissatisfaction with the way Brexit has played out and continuing disputes over the Northern Ireland protocol.

On the anniversary, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that Britain’s economy would collapse and see the worst performance of any advanced country, including Russia.

Although its World Economic Outlook does not mention Brexit, economists have linked the bleak forecasts to exiting the single market with the UK’s biggest trading partner.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, told BBC Radio 4s Today: There are some things that affect us more than other countries; one in particular is actually the loss of people from our workforce.

We have heard a lot about the fact that we have lost over 500,000 people at work, people retiring early, immigrants from outside the European Union, and so on. This does not affect any other country in Europe.

Continuing Brexit challenges and rising interest rates were also issues, the economist added.

But Mr Johnson, who was ousted from No 10 less than three years after leading the Tories to a huge majority, insisted the opportunities were huge.

Let’s put aside all that negativity and gloom I hear about Brexit. Let us remember the opportunities ahead of us, and the rollout of the vaccine proves it, he said.

In a video on social media, he insisted the rollout of coronavirus vaccination in the UK was as fast as it was because we had regained control of the Medical Health Regulation Agency (MHRA).

We were able to license this vaccine faster than any other European country and that gave us a crucial advantage, he said.

So today, Brexit Day, as we look back on this vaccine rollout, let’s also look forward to all the other ways we can change our country and our economy for the better.

At the time, the MHRA’s chief executive, Dr June Raine, said we were able to authorize the supply of this vaccine using the provisions of EU law, which then remained in place.

On Tuesday, former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said there had been no added value to Brexit in praising Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer as a European.

I think Keir Starmer like many, many politicians, even in the Conservative Party, knows that to tackle some global challenges we have to work at European level, Mr Barnier told LBC radio.

Sir Keir has pledged to make Brexit work by improving the bad deal brokered by Mr Johnson.

Guy Verhofstadt, who chaired the European Parliament’s steering group on Brexit, said he hoped the UK could join the EU within five years and made other inflammatory remarks.

The former Belgian prime minister told LBC: A united Europe, certainly in defence, would make a huge difference. I think maybe without Brexit maybe it wasn’t an invasion.

While Russia launched its broader invasion of Ukraine last February, Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea in 2014.

Downing Street dismissed Mr Verhofstadt’s comments.

Putin’s illegal invasion has nothing to do with Brexit, the prime minister’s official spokesman has said.

In fact, the invasion demonstrated the UK’s commitment to European security.

In previous remarks, Mr Sunak said the UK is confidently embarking on a new path as an independent nation.

He highlighted the opening of eight new free ports, plans to revise or abolish bureaucracy and the overhaul of the business subsidy regime among the benefits.

But there have been a series of signs indicating a change in public opinion since the UK voted in favor of leaving from 52% to 48% in the 2016 EU referendum.

A poll released by Ipsos on Monday found 45% thought Brexit was going worse than expected, up sharply from 28% in June 2021.

His interviews with 1,000 UK adults last week included just over one in four (26%) of those who voted Leave in the 2016 referendum.

Less than one in 10 (9%) down six points from 2021 said it was working better than expected.

Almost two in five (39%) said it met their expectations, a drop of seven points.