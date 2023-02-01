Politics
Boris Johnson has the ultimate case of main character syndrome
Boris Johnson wants us to understand how brave he is. As the former British Prime Minister recently recounted a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin in early February last year, about three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, he made sure to mention how the Russian President had (allegedly) casually threatened with death.
He threatened me at one point, Johnson recalls in an interview for a new BBC documentary Putin against the West. He said: You know, Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute or something. He stops, a half-smile, apparently impressed by his own anecdote. You know happy.
Presumably, the point of this story is to let us know how cool Johnson had been under pressure, how relentlessly he resisted Putin’s threats. As Johnson recounts the supposed warning from Russian leaders, he gestures dismissively towards the camera as if it’s the kind of thing he deals with all the time. It also completely misses the point.
If Putin really threatened Johnson with a missile strike, even jokingly (Kremlins spokesman Dmitry Peskov insists he didn’t), then he wasn’t just threatening to kill, but to start World War III.
It is true that the Russian President would have authorized the assassination of British citizens on British soil in the past. Former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko was murdered with radioactive polonium-210 in central London in 2006. Russian assassins attempted to poison former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, using a nerve agent chemical in Salisbury in 2018, killing a local woman in the process. But that’s not the same as ordering an attack on a sitting British Prime Minister, with a missile, no less.
A Russian missile strike against the UK, no matter who it is targeted at, would not just be an unprovoked attack on a nuclear power, but an attack on a NATO member. This would risk dragging all 30 member states, including three nuclear powers, the United States, France and the United Kingdom, into war with Russia as part of the alliance’s commitment to collective defense. . Putin knows it. Johnson knows it too. Yet the former prime minister can’t help but talk about himself.
Content from our partners
Johnson seems to be afflicted with a classic case of main character syndrome, which is less an actual syndrome and more a social media phenomenon, in which one person sees themselves as the main character and everyone else around them as mere extras. . Arguably, his entire political career has been an exercise in this approach, with the consequences of his actions for others being secondary to the political benefits he derives from them for himself (see, for example, Brexit). It has, as the expression on TikTok goes, serious #maincharacter energy.
To be fair, we only have snippets of the interview to go on, so it’s possible that in the larger clip, Johnson prefaces those comments with something like, look, this isn’t about me, but or, bear with me while I focus on myself for a moment here. This would, however, be a significant departure from the form. It is more likely that he simply showed off, without stopping to think about the consequences of such an attack and why, although he did not think Putin was seriously considering launching missiles at the UK, he did not think to mention to British audiences at the time. Hopefully someone else on the call was taking good notes.
[See also: What is the point of Rishi Sunak?]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/quickfire/2023/01/putin-vs-west-boris-johnson-main-character
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson has the ultimate case of main character syndrome
- Frequent visits to green spaces are associated with reduced use of some drugs
- Women’s Tennis Defeats Delaware, 4-3 at home
- Marathon Petroleum beats earnings estimates due to strong demand and tight supply
- A Guide to Living Well with Bipolar Disorder
- Big 12 announce 2023 football schedule
- US natgas post second biggest monthly drop on record and hold near 21-month low
- The drive to protect the world’s wetlands gains momentum
- How we are supporting apprenticeships and higher technical education
- Cricket could be added to the Summer Olympics by 2028
- Netflix Offers Premium Members More Download Devices And Spatial Audio For Over 700 Titles TechCrunch
- Experts say more women should consider having their fallopian tubes removed to prevent cancer