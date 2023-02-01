Boris Johnson has the ultimate case of main character syndrome

A poster in Bucha, Ukraine, thanks Boris Johnson for his support in the war against Russia. Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Boris Johnson wants us to understand how brave he is. As the former British Prime Minister recently recounted a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin in early February last year, about three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, he made sure to mention how the Russian President had (allegedly) casually threatened with death.

He threatened me at one point, Johnson recalls in an interview for a new BBC documentary Putin against the West. He said: You know, Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute or something. He stops, a half-smile, apparently impressed by his own anecdote. You know happy.

Presumably, the point of this story is to let us know how cool Johnson had been under pressure, how relentlessly he resisted Putin’s threats. As Johnson recounts the supposed warning from Russian leaders, he gestures dismissively towards the camera as if it’s the kind of thing he deals with all the time. It also completely misses the point.

If Putin really threatened Johnson with a missile strike, even jokingly (Kremlins spokesman Dmitry Peskov insists he didn’t), then he wasn’t just threatening to kill, but to start World War III.

It is true that the Russian President would have authorized the assassination of British citizens on British soil in the past. Former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko was murdered with radioactive polonium-210 in central London in 2006. Russian assassins attempted to poison former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, using a nerve agent chemical in Salisbury in 2018, killing a local woman in the process. But that’s not the same as ordering an attack on a sitting British Prime Minister, with a missile, no less.

Select and enter your email address morning call



A quick and essential guide to national and world politics from the New Statesman’s political team.

The crash



A weekly newsletter helping you put the pieces of the global economic downturn together.

World Review



The New Statesmans world affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday.

Green times



The New Statesmans weekly environmental email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and natural crises – in your inbox every Thursday.

Culture Edit



Our weekly culture newsletter, from books and art to pop culture and memes, sent every Friday.

Weekly Highlights



A weekly digest of some of the best stories featured in the latest issue of The New Statesman, sent out each Saturday.

Ideas and letters



A newsletter featuring the best writings from the ideas and archives section of the NS, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history – sent every Wednesday.

Events and offers



Sign up to receive information about NS events, subscription offers and product updates.





Your email address



Occupation

Occupation

administration office

arts and culture

Crew member

Business / Corporate Services

Customer / Customer Service

Communication

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Management and maintenance of facilities / grounds

Financial management

Health – Medical and Nursing Management

HR, training and organizational development

Information and communication technologies

Information services, statistics, records, archives

Infrastructure Management – Transportation, Utilities

Lawyers and practitioners

Librarians and library management

Management

Marketing

OHS, Risk Management

Operations management

Planning, policy, strategy

Print, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, asset and fleet management

Public relations and media

Purchasing and Supply

Quality management

Scientific and technical research and development

Security and Law Enforcement

Delivery service

Sports and leisures

Travel, Lodging, Tourism

Wellness, Community / Social Services Occupation administration office arts and culture Crew member Business / Corporate Services Customer / Customer Service Communication Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Management and maintenance of facilities / grounds Financial management Health – Medical and Nursing Management HR, training and organizational development Information and communication technologies Information services, statistics, records, archives Infrastructure Management – Transportation, Utilities Lawyers and practitioners Librarians and library management Management Marketing OHS, Risk Management Operations management Planning, policy, strategy Print, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, asset and fleet management Public relations and media Purchasing and Supply Quality management Scientific and technical research and development Security and Law Enforcement Delivery service Sports and leisures Travel, Lodging, Tourism Wellness, Community / Social Services



Register



A Russian missile strike against the UK, no matter who it is targeted at, would not just be an unprovoked attack on a nuclear power, but an attack on a NATO member. This would risk dragging all 30 member states, including three nuclear powers, the United States, France and the United Kingdom, into war with Russia as part of the alliance’s commitment to collective defense. . Putin knows it. Johnson knows it too. Yet the former prime minister can’t help but talk about himself.

Johnson seems to be afflicted with a classic case of main character syndrome, which is less an actual syndrome and more a social media phenomenon, in which one person sees themselves as the main character and everyone else around them as mere extras. . Arguably, his entire political career has been an exercise in this approach, with the consequences of his actions for others being secondary to the political benefits he derives from them for himself (see, for example, Brexit). It has, as the expression on TikTok goes, serious #maincharacter energy.

To be fair, we only have snippets of the interview to go on, so it’s possible that in the larger clip, Johnson prefaces those comments with something like, look, this isn’t about me, but or, bear with me while I focus on myself for a moment here. This would, however, be a significant departure from the form. It is more likely that he simply showed off, without stopping to think about the consequences of such an attack and why, although he did not think Putin was seriously considering launching missiles at the UK, he did not think to mention to British audiences at the time. Hopefully someone else on the call was taking good notes.

[See also: What is the point of Rishi Sunak?]