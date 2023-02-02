Boris Johnson: Anyone who thinks I covered up parties is crazy | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has said anyone who suspected he had knowingly concealed lockdown parties in No 10 was crazy. The former prime minister said the claim was strictly about the birds, although he is being investigated for allegedly lying to parliament about lockdown breaches. He says he has been respectful of the investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee into whether he deliberately misled Parliament. The seven MPs on the committee will assess whether the former Prime Minister has been in contempt of Parliament, which may be all that prevents Parliament from functioning properly. But in an interview with one of his most prominent Conservative supporters, Nadine Dorries, on TalkTV, Johnson said: But I'm just going to repeat what I've said before, and I hope it's obvious to everyone. world, that anyone thinks that I was knowingly going to parties that broke the lockdown rules in No 10, or knowingly covered up illicit parties that other people were going to, it's strictly for the birds, did you -he adds. And if someone thinks like that, he's crazy. Johnson's interview will air Friday, on Dorries' first show on the Murdoch-owned channel. Johnson also defended his team in Downing Street, saying they were desperately thinking about Covid testing and the rollout of the vaccine at the time. We all thought what we were doing or certainly I thought what we were doing was right. And what we certainly thought was that we were blindly working on some massive priorities for the country, he added. The former prime minister, ousted from office by the Conservatives after a series of scandals, is expected to testify at the inquest in the coming months. He had repeatedly told the Commons that there were no rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and that the rules had been followed at all times. But the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for breaking Covid rules, including on Johnson, for offenses spanning a range of gatherings in 2020 and 2021. The Privileges Committee sifted through a pile of written evidence handed over by Rishi Sunaks Downing Street. If the committee decides Johnson lied to parliament and a suspension of more than 10 sitting days is approved, he could face a tough by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat. A spokesman for the Committee told the Guardian: The Committee has sent letters to people who may have knowledge relevant to the present inquiry into Boris Johnson's MP, asking them to provide evidence in writing. The Committee requires that written evidence be submitted no later than Tuesday 7e February. All submissions of written evidence must be accompanied by a statement of truth. The Committee may be required to formulate other requests for additional information.

