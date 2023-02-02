Exclusive: President Jokowi ‘confident’ Tesla will invest in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is confident that Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will finalize a deal to invest in a production plant in his country, after offering the U.S. carmaker incentives ranging from relief taxes on a concession for a nickel mine.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been courting Tesla to invest in battery and car manufacturing since 2020, seeking to tap into its rich reserves of nickel ore, which can be processed for use in electric vehicle batteries.

The president, widely known as Jokowi, has held talks with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk twice, meeting him in person at his SpaceX facility in Texas last year and a phone call, to try to make a deal.

“I told him that if you invest in Indonesia, I will give the nickel concession,” Jokowi said, referring to Indonesia’s offer of a mining concession.

Other incentives include tax breaks and a subsidy program on electric vehicle purchases to create a market for Tesla in the world’s fourth most populous country, he said, adding that his ministers were finalizing the subsidies.

The chairman said he was “confident” Indonesia had the edge over other countries Tesla might consider investing because it has the largest nickel reserves and a large domestic market.

Jokowi said it was up to Tesla to accept the nickel mining offer, stressing that Indonesia was open to investment in the electric vehicle battery and electric car supply chain.

“If they want to start from the EV battery, that’s OK,” he added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla is looking for an additional manufacturing center. The company currently manufactures electric vehicles at four locations: Fremont, Calif.; Shanghai; Austin, Texas and outside of Berlin. Analysts estimate that Tesla would need to build seven or eight more gigafactories to meet Musk’s goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles by 2030.

In addition to Indonesia, South Korea, Canada and Mexico are vying for Tesla to invest in manufacturing. A spokesman for the Mexican president said Tuesday that Tesla is considering setting up an assembly plant near a new airport in Mexico City.

Analysts said Mexico may have an advantage in winning the Tesla investment because of its proximity to its main market in the United States, an established supply base for components, and because the vehicles there built could qualify for consumption tax credits from the Biden administration.

POSSIBLE FIRST FOR ASIA

If Tesla were to invest in battery production in Indonesia, it would be its first such facility in Asia. Last month, the company announced a $3.6 billion investment to expand battery production at its Nevada plant.

Jokowi banned the export of nickel ore in 2020 to encourage investors to build a vertically integrated supply chain for batteries and electric vehicles, using the metal as a raw material.

The ban has prompted heavy investment in nickel smelting, mostly from China, but has also been challenged at the World Trade Organization by the European Union, which says the ban is unfairly harming its nickel smelting industry. stainless steel.

The WTO ruled last year in favor of the EU, but Indonesia is appealing.

Indonesia has also seen growing interest in investing in the production of electric vehicles or batteries, with South Korean companies Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) already building vehicle factories. electricity and batteries.

Last year, Indonesian officials said Tesla had signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel

