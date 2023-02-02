Politics
Exclusive: President Jokowi ‘confident’ Tesla will invest in Indonesia
JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is confident that Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will finalize a deal to invest in a production plant in his country, after offering the U.S. carmaker incentives ranging from relief taxes on a concession for a nickel mine.
Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been courting Tesla to invest in battery and car manufacturing since 2020, seeking to tap into its rich reserves of nickel ore, which can be processed for use in electric vehicle batteries.
The president, widely known as Jokowi, has held talks with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk twice, meeting him in person at his SpaceX facility in Texas last year and a phone call, to try to make a deal.
“I told him that if you invest in Indonesia, I will give the nickel concession,” Jokowi said, referring to Indonesia’s offer of a mining concession.
Other incentives include tax breaks and a subsidy program on electric vehicle purchases to create a market for Tesla in the world’s fourth most populous country, he said, adding that his ministers were finalizing the subsidies.
Latest updates
See 2 more stories
The chairman said he was “confident” Indonesia had the edge over other countries Tesla might consider investing because it has the largest nickel reserves and a large domestic market.
Jokowi said it was up to Tesla to accept the nickel mining offer, stressing that Indonesia was open to investment in the electric vehicle battery and electric car supply chain.
“If they want to start from the EV battery, that’s OK,” he added.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tesla is looking for an additional manufacturing center. The company currently manufactures electric vehicles at four locations: Fremont, Calif.; Shanghai; Austin, Texas and outside of Berlin. Analysts estimate that Tesla would need to build seven or eight more gigafactories to meet Musk’s goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles by 2030.
In addition to Indonesia, South Korea, Canada and Mexico are vying for Tesla to invest in manufacturing. A spokesman for the Mexican president said Tuesday that Tesla is considering setting up an assembly plant near a new airport in Mexico City.
Analysts said Mexico may have an advantage in winning the Tesla investment because of its proximity to its main market in the United States, an established supply base for components, and because the vehicles there built could qualify for consumption tax credits from the Biden administration.
POSSIBLE FIRST FOR ASIA
If Tesla were to invest in battery production in Indonesia, it would be its first such facility in Asia. Last month, the company announced a $3.6 billion investment to expand battery production at its Nevada plant.
Jokowi banned the export of nickel ore in 2020 to encourage investors to build a vertically integrated supply chain for batteries and electric vehicles, using the metal as a raw material.
The ban has prompted heavy investment in nickel smelting, mostly from China, but has also been challenged at the World Trade Organization by the European Union, which says the ban is unfairly harming its nickel smelting industry. stainless steel.
The WTO ruled last year in favor of the EU, but Indonesia is appealing.
Indonesia has also seen growing interest in investing in the production of electric vehicles or batteries, with South Korean companies Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) already building vehicle factories. electricity and batteries.
Last year, Indonesian officials said Tesla had signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies.
Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/president-jokowi-confident-tesla-will-invest-indonesia-2023-02-01/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GOP consultant says this potential candidate is poised to give Trump a “competition” in 2024
- Exclusive: President Jokowi ‘confident’ Tesla will invest in Indonesia
- Boris Johnson: Anyone who thinks I covered up parties is crazy | Boris Johnson
- Warhawk Tennis is preparing for a three-game weekend in South Louisiana
- Cricket Australia Khawaja to fly to India after visa approved | HOT 96 | Hit music of today
- Opta stats and technology bring sports spectators closer | News
- Myanmar remains in social and economic crisis since military takeover – BBC News
- A 3.1-magnitude earthquake has been reported in southern Colorado
- President of Pakistan Xi Jinping strongly condemns Peshawar mosque bombing
- Designer Black Lehenga | Black Lehenga Choli Online
- Cowgirl tennis set for some top 25 road tests
- Cresta Wins Five9 VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year Award