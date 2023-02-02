Xi’s power crumbles under pressure from China’s ‘polycrisis’

“Ours is a great country,” said Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in his 2023 New Year’s speech. “It is natural for different people to have different concerns or have different opinions on the same issue.”

Xi, who has always demandedabsoluteobedience to himself, essentially admitted growing disunity in China.

It’s clear, even from the same paragraph of the address, that Xi really disagrees with “differing views.”

“In the future, China will be a country that draws its strength from unity,” he stated. “When the 1.4 billion Chinese people work with one heart and one mind, and stand united with strong will, no task will be impossible and no difficulty insurmountable.”

In the Communist Party system, disunity equals instability. At the end of last year, there was no hidden instability. There was, for example, the extraordinary protests which began at the end of November at “iPhone City”, the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, about COVID-19 controls and even more dramatic events demonstrations which happened spontaneously all over China after the November 24 fire in Urumqi. The Chinese in the Latest Round of Troubles demanded that Xi and the Chinese Communist Party “step down”.

Xi, in his New Year’s speech, was almost certainly referring not only to these mass incidents, but also to the dissent of elites within the party. There are signs of deepening discord.

There have been, for example, apparent changes in domestic policy regarding control of technology companies, bank credit regulation and Xi”common prosperity“, but the most brutal reversal concerns the COVID-19 measures. In his work report, the nearly two-hour speech to the party during the 20th National Congress on October 16, Xi double on its support for the world’s toughest disease control measures. On December 7, however, the National Health Commission disassembled Xi’s Dynamic Zero COVID Policy.

Gregory Copley, the president of the International Strategic Studies Association, tells me that Xi’s COVID reversal was the result of his plan to dominate China’s political system.

“He arrested and destroyed as many of his opponents as he could, just to take absolute control of the party,” he said of Xi, referring to years of strict COVID measures. “He got there and knew he had to immediately reverse his attacks – since he was in control – before the whole economy collapsed.”

Therefore, Xi Jinping may have backed out of his signature policy on his own accord – and not, as some believe, under pressure from political enemies. Still, it doesn’t matter why he reversed course, as it looks like Xi will soon suffer the consequences.

Many, including Charles Burton of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute in Ottawa, are voicing their displeasure at Xi’s abrupt reversal of COVID-19 measures.

“People can’t help but regret that the imposition of harsh lockdowns for years and the resulting financial hardship have proven unnecessary as the disease now surges unchecked across China,” I said. he said last month. Various sources report that COVID deaths among the elites have undermined support for Xi Jinping.

And there is another criticism of the Chinese leader’s strict rules on diseases. “Xi has lost face badly as his COVID policies have proven disastrous for the Chinese economy,” noted Burton, a former Canadian diplomat serving in Beijing.

We may soon get a glimpse of what’s going on. As Burton points out, “the personnel changes that will be announced at the upcoming annual meeting of the National People’s Congress will be very telling.” The meeting usually starts the first week of March in Beijing.

In the new culture of the Communist Party – Xi inherited an institutionalized system but brought back the “You die, I live” mentality of the Maoist years – no one can look weak and expect to survive for long. In Xi’s strongman system, he idealized struggle and dominance, and right now opponents are beginning to feel the opportunity for revenge.

Copley, also editor of strategic defense policy and foreign affairs, foresees real trouble for Xi when it appears, perhaps later this year, that his new policies aren’t working either.

Whether Xi succeeds or not, the Communist Party’s political system, which seemed remarkably stable for four decades, has entered a new phase. The volatility of current politics makes it even more difficult for senior leaders to manage what has come to be known as China”polycrisis», simultaneous systemic risks.

Pope’s visit to South Sudan and Congo highlights suffering and need for international action Debt ceiling – here’s what’s at stake



China continues payment defaultsa stagnating economy, falling real estate pricesaggravation food shortages and deterioration environmentin addition to dealing with a viral epidemic that is “by far the largest in the world.“Furthermore, the country has entered a decades-long period of sharp demographic decline.

Xi is blamed for all the problems facing the regime, which means the infighting in Beijing can only get worse.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of “The Coming Collapse of China”. Follow him on Twitter @GordonGChange.