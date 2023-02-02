Pakistan arrests prominent political ally of former PM Imran Khan





Agents of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Economic Security Bureau raided the home of billionaire tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskiy and ex-Interior Minister Arsen Avakov in an alleged embezzlement case. worth more than $1 billion in what appears to be part of an effort to root out corruption amid the battle to repel invading Russian forces.

The SBU said in a message on Telegram that the February 1 searches were carried out as part of an investigation into possible financial crimes involving two oil companies – Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta – which until the end of the year last were partly owned by Kolomoyskiy, one of Ukraine’s richest men.

“It has been established that illegal mechanisms are combined with tax evasion and legalization of funds obtained by criminal means,” the SBU said.

Neither Kolomoyskiy nor Avakov commented on the developments.

The raids, first reported by Ukrainian media, come after Zelenskiy last month pledged to root out corruption amid a high-profile corruption scandal.

David Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, confirmed on Telegram that searches had been carried out on the two men, as well as on the premises of the tax office.

He added that the customs service’s management team would be fired and that Ukraine, which was plagued by deep corruption before the invasion of Russian troops nearly a year ago, would undergo a change.

“The country will change during the war. If someone is not ready for change, then the state itself will come to help him change,” Arakhamia wrote on Telegram.

Kolomoyskiy, one of Ukraine’s richest men, is a former ally of Zelenskiy and owner of one of the country’s most influential television stations. He supported Zelenskiy’s election campaign in 2019.

Kolomoyskiy was indicted in the United States in 2020 on charges related to large-scale bank fraud. US authorities also alleged that Kolomoyskiy and a business partner laundered funds stolen through the United States.

The billionaire has denied any wrongdoing. Last year he was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship by Zelenskiy.

Avakov said his home was raided by security officials on February 1 as part of an investigation related to the purchase of French-made Airbus helicopters, local media reported.

On January 18, an Airbus helicopter crashed, killing 14 people, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and other senior ministry officials.

Avakov, one of Ukraine’s most influential officials, resigned in July 2021 after serving as interior minister for more than seven years.

Zelenskiy said on Jan. 23 that he would make personnel changes at the top and bottom levels, following the most high-profile corruption allegations since the invasion of Russia in February 2022.

“There are already personnel decisions – some today, some tomorrow – concerning civil servants at different levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in regions and law enforcement agencies. “, said Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy’s announcement came after the deputy infrastructure minister was arrested by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 bribe for importing generators in September , an allegation the minister denies.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense was accused by an investigative newspaper of having overpaid suppliers for food for the troops. The supplier said a technical error was to blame and no extra money was paid.

Following Zelenskiy’s promise to eradicate corruption, the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced on January 24 that he had submitted his resignation to the head of state.

“I thank Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute,” Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.

On January 25, prosecutors from five regions – Zaporizhzhya, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv – were removed from their posts.

Ukraine has long been marred by widespread corruption that has weakened the effectiveness of state institutions, even as the country faced an increasingly aggressive Russia since 2014, culminating in the full-scale invasion from Moscow.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was a stark reminder of the threat that corruption and a lack of government accountability pose to global peace and security,” Transparency International said in its annual report on corruption published earlier this week.

With information from Reuters and AFP

