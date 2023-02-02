Imran Khan moves IHC to seek dismissal of disqualification case against him





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. AFP/FilePreliminary written response submitted to the court. Khan’s response indicates that the motion for disqualification is not admissible. The head of the PTI neither confirms nor denies being Tyrion’s father.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a plea to dismiss the motion for disqualification against him filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for ‘hiding’ his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White in the application documents.

The PTI leaders’ disqualification case, for which a preliminary written response has been submitted to the court, will be heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq today (2 February). The response said the four IHC judges had previously waived hearing the case.

The request indicates that the former Prime Minister no longer holds office as a member of the National Assembly, which is why the request is not admissible. Within constitutional jurisdiction, the Supreme Court of the Federal Capitals cannot review any affidavit of Khan, the petition states.

According to the preliminary written response filed by Khans lawyer, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, the leader of the PTI has resigned from the lower house of parliament and does not intend to join the current assembly. Since he no longer holds public office, the motion for disqualification is not admissible, the response also mentions.

In addition to producing witnesses and evidence before a competent forum, the cross-examination of witnesses as well as their production is necessary to review affidavits.

In the written response, the ousted Prime Minister whose government was overthrown in April last year following a motion of no confidence did not respond to any of the allegations made in the petition that he was the father of the Tyrians.

Khan has neither confirmed nor denied being her father. Rather, he raised a collateral objection to the sitting Chief Justice hearing the case.

Petitioner Abdul Wahab Baloch has already filed a plea in the same case. The sitting Chief Justice of the IHC had also apologized to hear the case on August 1, 2018. A judge who has already excused himself from a case cannot hear it again.

The court ordered Khan to file a response on the merits of the case or on the admissibility of the motions, as it deemed appropriate.

