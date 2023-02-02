PM Modi hails 2023 budget, says it lays solid foundation for building a developed India





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed ‘Amrit Kaal’s first budget’ and said it would lay a solid foundation for building a developed India. The prime minister said the budget puts those most in need first and will realize the dreams of the ambitious society, farmers and middle class.

“Amrit Kaal’s first budget will lay a solid foundation for building a developed India. It gives priority to the poor. This budget will realize the dreams of an ambitious society of poor people, middle class people and farmers. I congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman and his team for this historic budget,” Prime Minister Modi said in a televised address. Noting that Prime Minister Vishvakarma Kaushal Samman will bring a huge change in the life of ‘Vishvakarmas’, the Prime Minister said that for the first time programs relating to their support have been included in the budget. “Those who traditionally work in their hands for the country, the ‘Vishvakarma’ are the creators of this country. For the first time, a program related to the training and support of ‘Vishvakarma’ has been included in the budget. Preparations have been made for their training, technology, credit and market support Prime Minister Vishvakarma Kaushal Samman means Prime Minister Vikas will bring a huge change in the lives of Vishwakarma crores,” the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Modi hails the budget, saying it ‘lays solid foundations for building a developed India’ Read @YEARS History | https://t.co/2vON6vACZX#PMNarendraModi #PMModi #UnionBudget2023 #Budget2023 #NirmalaSitharaman #India #SessionBudget pic.twitter.com/0BnnU4pkHg ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 1, 2023 Prime Minister Modi highlighted the government’s efforts to improve women’s lives. “The government has taken several measures to facilitate the lives of women, in rural and urban areas. Women’s self-help groups will make them even better. A special savings program will be launched to empower women in households,” the Prime Minister said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget for 2023 in Lok Sabha. It was the third consecutive time that the government presented the budget in a dematerialized form. Highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included significant incentives under the new income tax regime. The IT reimbursement limit under the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the new tax regime will be the default tax regime, the finance minister said. Capital expenditure was increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, which represents 3.3% of GDP.

