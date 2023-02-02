Imran says government lacked ‘understanding, interest’ when terrorism began to resurface





PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday criticized the government for blaming his party for the resurgence of terrorism in the country, saying the setup in place had no understanding or interest when the phenomenon started to resurface.

Imran made the remarks during a televised address where he spoke at length about terrorism and the measures taken by the PTI government.

The comments also come in the aftermath of the horrific suicide bombing in Peshawar. On Tuesday, lawmakers in the federal legislature regretted the decision to engage with the militants and resettle them in the country under the previous PTI regime, calling it a bad move that was never approved by parliament.

During his remarks, the PTI leader said that in June 2022, people in Swat started protesting against an upsurge in terrorism. I held a meeting in June with KP MPs and MPAs [] they all feared that this phenomenon would reappear.

But this government had no idea what to do and paid no attention to it. When concerns were raised in June [] they had no understanding or interest.

He said this problem was set to intensify. Those who hold us responsible: I can answer for what happened when we were in power [] The question is why didn’t this happen during our tenure?

Imran said that the PTI has been in power in KP, the province most ravaged by terrorism, since 2013. We are responsible for what happened during our tenure. Why are you asking us for an answer when we are not in power?

At the start of his speech, Imran said it was unfortunate that such a tragedy had happened and was being politically exploited, an apparent reference to the suicide bombing in Peshawar.

The PTI chairman said that when the PTI came to power, Pakistan facilitated talks between the Afghan Taliban and the US government.

Our interest was that peace in Afghanistan benefits Pakistan. Because the previous Afghan government was not pro-Pakistan, it was pro-India [] then we tried to get the Afghan government and the Taliban to sit down, but we failed.

Imran said he started to worry after the United States announced the date of its withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. I started to worry about an ongoing civil war and our Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI) also gave us a briefing. [] it was feared that the fallout from the civil war would also affect Pakistan.

Imran said he had no difference with then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and the two were on the same page. This country took advantage of the fact that the establishment and the elected government were on the same page [] we worked together on everything.

However, the first difference increased when Bajwa, after being granted an extension, asked the government to withdraw from pursuing accountability and change the anti-corruption watchdog. Basically to give an NRO, which I declined.

He said the second thing the two differed over was former ISI chief Faiz Hameed. I thought winter 2020-2021 would be very difficult for us. I wanted Gen Faiz to stay until winter.

Because when you’re going through a tough time, you want your most experienced intelligence chief to stay. I had fears about terrorism then, I spoke to General Bajwa and also told the cabinet that the winter would be difficult for us.

However, Imran said the Taliban takeover was not bloody, saying Pakistan would have suffered had things gone the other way.

At the time, Imran said Pakistan had good relations with its neighbor. We wanted a stable government to prevent terrorism in Pakistan.

But then the regime change operation happened, Imran continued. There was a meeting before the dismissal of our government, Bajwa and the head of the ISI, I don’t remember if it was General Faiz or General Nadeem, but we talked about it, now there is a pro-Pakistani government in Afghanistan. [] and what to do with the 30,000 to 40,000 [Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan] fighters.

A discussion took place and when we spoke, two bureaucrats [] has informed us of the risks associated with the settlement of [Tehreek-i-] taliban [Pakistan ] it was decided that the deputies from the tribal areas and our security forces would decide how to facilitate and rehabilitate them.

Imran regretted that the talks unfortunately could not move forward.

Imran doubles his claims against Zardari

During his address, Imran also doubled down on his claims that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was part of a plot to get rid of him.

Commenting on the defamation notice sent to him by the PPP, Imran said he was grateful as the notice would ensure the former president appeared in court.

When that happens, Imran claimed the courts will ask Zardari if he even had a reputation to harm in the first place. Ask the people of Sindh about the system of injustice you have established there.

Imran called on Zardari to take an oath on the Holy Quran and disclose the number of people you killed [] and tell people what you have done in your past and what kind of terror you have sown in Sindh.

Returning to his earlier claims about Zardari, Imran said a terrorist group was involved in the plot to kill him. My information is so solid that I know details of the agents of the agencies that are with you.

Imran said there were three plans to assassinate him, explaining that the third was to assassinate me in the name of terrorism.

They will say terrorism is back and a suicide bombing happened in which I was killed, he alleged.

