Boris Johnson says Partygate critics are ‘crazy’

Boris Johnson has accused critics of being mad for suggesting he knowingly attended lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street or tried to cover them up.

The former prime minister insisted he believed everyone at No 10 was obeying the rules on social gatherings at the height of the pandemic.

And he stressed that he and his staff were working hard to fight Covid-19 by increasing testing and rolling out the vaccine.

Mr Johnson made his comments ahead of the next stage of the parliamentary inquiry into Partygate. The privileges committee began investigating him last April after he was fined by police for attending his own surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, and is investigating whether he misled the Commons when he insisted that all guidelines be followed.

Almost a year later, MPs are still collecting evidence but are expected to start calling witnesses, including the former prime minister himself, within weeks.

Police decided that this Downing Street garden party, which was attended by Mr Johnson, his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds and his staff, did not warrant an investigation.

Asked about the case by his ally Nadine Dorries in an interview for her new TalkTV show, Mr Johnson said: There is a parliamentary committee looking at some aspects of this and I better respect them.

But I’m just going to repeat what I said before, and hope it’s obvious that anyone thinks I was knowingly going to parties that broke lockdown rules in No 10 and then knowingly covering up parties illicit that other people were going to, it’s all strictly for the birds. And if someone thinks like that, he’s crazy.

He added: I have to wait for this thing to end. What I would say is we all thought what we were doing or certainly I thought what we were doing was within the rules.

And what we certainly thought was that we were working hard on some huge priorities.

So what we were doing was organizing this vaccine deployment. We were desperately thinking about how to… ramp up testing and everything.

Mr Johnson, whose interview will air tomorrow, also claimed Brexit had helped save lives by allowing the UK to start delivering the Covid vaccine faster than EU countries.

Without our ability to do our own regulation, without the fact that we got out of the European Medicines Agency, the MHRA, the medical health regulatory agency, was now free to decide how quickly to approve the vaccine we don’t. couldn’t have done this vaccine rollout so quickly, he said. It is literally true that Brexit has helped save lives. People’s eyes bulge a little when you say that, but it happens to be true…I’m proud of it.

Three hours after Mr Johnson’s interview was announced, it emerged his rival Rishi Sunak was due to be interviewed on the same channel today.

The Prime Minister will be grilled from inside Downing Street by Piers Morgan at 8pm tonight to mark his 100th day in office.