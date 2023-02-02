Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed arrested for saying Zardari planned to assassinate Imran Khan





In the early hours of Thursday, Pakistan’s former interior minister in the Imran Khan-led government and leader of the Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rashid, was arrested by Islamabad police. Rashid was arrested on allegations that former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari hatched a plot to assassinate former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid, an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a close associate of Imran Khan was arrested following the complaint filed by Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman, vice-president of the Rawalpindi division of the People’s Party Pakistani (PPP) on January 27.

Rehman said in the FIR filed at the Aabpara police station that the leader of the AML had tried to disparage a former president and put the PPP co-chairman and his family in “permanent danger”.

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc.) and 505 (statements leading to public mischief) of the Pakistani Penal Code.

FIR filed by PPP chief Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman (Image via Geo News)

Meanwhile, PTI leader Imran Khan condemned his ally’s arrest and criticized the allegedly vindictive and biased caretaker government.

Never in our history have we had such a biased and vindictive caretaker government appointed by a totally discredited PCE. The question is: Can Pak afford a street movement that we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by the imported government? he tweeted.

Strongly condemn the arrest of Sh Rasheed. Never in our history have we had such a biased and vindictive guardian government by a totally discredited ECP. The question is can Pak afford a street movement that we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt?

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 1, 2023

Notably, police reportedly told reporters that they found a bottle of alcohol and a gun in Rashid’s possession. The former interior minister was “drunk” during his arrest, according to the police.

He was first detained by Muree Police who then handed him over to Islamabad Police who then transferred him to Aabpara Police Station.

After his medical examination at the Policlinic Hospital, Sheikh Rashid was transferred to the secretariat police station. Rashid claimed that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was behind his arrest.

The arrest comes after PTI leader Imran Khan claimed in a statement that Asif Ali Zardari had devised a plan C to assassinate him and that for this purpose Zardari had donated the money from the Sindh government to a terrorist organization.

Interestingly, on January 25, Fawad Chaudhary, former Minister of Information of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), was arrested for threatening members of the country’s electoral commission and their families.

Chaudhary had claimed that the government led by Shehbaz Sharif was planning to arrest PTI leader and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

