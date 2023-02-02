US President Joe Biden to host Prime Minister Modi for state visit in June or July | India News





WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political position is set to be strengthened amid domestic and international scrutiny with a likely state visit to the White House this summer.

Although Modi has visited the United States more than half a dozen times since becoming prime minister, these have mostly been on official or working visits, often on the sidelines of trips to the United Nations. At New York. This will be his first state visit, considered the highest expression of friendly bilateral relations between two sovereign states, and characterized by official public ceremonies and a state banquet.

US President Joe Biden has reportedly extended the invitation to the prime minister and the two sides are working on mutually agreed dates in June or July, according to PTI, which first reported the news. The state visit will precede India’s hosting of the G-20 summit in September, a milestone in the country’s diplomatic history.

The last state visit to the United States by an Indian Prime Minister was in November 2009, when President Obama hosted Dr. Manmohan Singh at the White House. President Biden hosted French President Emanuel Macron for a state visit in December 2022, the only state visit to Biden’s White House to date.

Along with pomp, pageantry and a state banquet at the White House, the state visit will also feature an address to the joint session of Congress.

Indian astronaut to train with NASA in Houston; GE could make jet engines in India

The invitation for a state visit comes amid efforts to achieve a leap forward in bilateral relations, with Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan tasked with launching a technology initiative Critical and Emerging Markets (iCET) which officials say will surpass anything the two countries, long prone to mutual distrust, have achieved so far, including the 2005 civilian nuclear deal.

The United States truly considers it to be in our strategic interest to support India’s rise as a global power. We see it both in the Quad and as India’s G-20 Presidency. It outlines a broader vision of this cohesive U.S.-Indo-Pacific strategy that requires the United States and India to come together and overcome long-standing obstacles to doing so, a senior administration official told reporters. during a conference call.

Sullivan and Doval met at the White House on Tuesday with their respective high-level delegations for the inaugural iCET dialogue, discussing a range of technology transfers, exchanges and cooperation, including bilateral space cooperation.

Officials from both sides met on Tuesday under the auspices of the US-India Joint Civil Space Working Group (CSJWG) to discuss collaboration in earth and space sciences as well as the human space exploration, global navigation satellite systems, spaceflight safety and space situational awareness. , and policies for commercial space.

Stories of Indian presence in the US space program, the diaspora tradition, were visible in the US team which included Chirag Parikh, Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council.

The two parties also signed a new Research Agency Partnership Implementation Agreement between the National Science Foundation and Indian science agencies to expand collaboration in a range of areas, including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and advanced wireless “to build a robust innovation ecosystem between our countries.”

The US National Science Foundation is led by Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, an alumnus of IIT, Chennai, and IISc, Bangalore.

The White House said in a released fact sheet that the two sides “discussed opportunities for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development and co-production, and ways to deepen connectivity in our innovation ecosystems”.

They noted the importance of building bridges of innovation in key sectors, including through exhibitions, hackathons and pitch sessions, and also identified the areas of biotechnology, advanced materials and rare earth processing technology as areas for future cooperation, he added.

The fact sheet notes that the United States has received a request from General Electric to jointly produce jet engines that could power jet aircraft operated and produced locally by India. The United States is committed to a prompt review of this request, he said.

The White House said the two sides would also enhance cooperation on human spaceflight, including establishing exchanges that will include advanced training for an astronaut from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)/Space Department at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will visit India later this year, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/us-president-joe-biden-to-host-pm-modi-for-state-visit-in-june-or-july/articleshow/97530990.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos