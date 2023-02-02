China and the United States are courting Indonesia, and Beijing has the advantage





When the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, visited Indonesia in November, he pressed his counterpart there for a deal to buy 36 American fighter jets. He left without agreement. A few days earlier, the same Indonesian official, Prabowo Subianto, had met with the Chinese defense minister, and the two countries pledged to resume joint military exercises. Located across the southern edge of the South China Sea, Indonesia, a resource-rich country with a rapidly growing trillion-dollar economy and a large population, is a large price in the geopolitical battle between Washington and Beijing for influence in Asia. And its strategic location, with around 17,000 islands straddling thousands of miles of vital sea lanes, is a defensive necessity as both sides prepare for a possible conflict over Taiwan, the island democracy China claims to possess.

Courting Indonesia, Beijing increasingly seems to have the upper hand. China has made huge investments to win over a wary population in Indonesia, pouring billions of dollars into developing the world’s largest nickel deposits and accelerating shipments of Covid-19 vaccines at a critical time. He was a major partner in pushing the country’s infrastructure, including building a high-speed train, albeit late and over budget.

China has invested more than $5 billion in Indonesia in the first nine months of 2022, compared to around $2 billion for the United States. They never, ever dictate, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments, said of the Chinese in a recent interview. He said US officials often come up with a list of onerous conditions before an investment can be approved. I spoke about it in Washington: The way you deal with us, forget it, said Mr. Pandjaitan, who is also the chief lieutenant of Indonesian leader Joko Widodo. Indonesia, in turn, delivered for China. The predominantly Muslim nation voted in favor of China’s position at the United Nations on the persecution of Uyghurs by Beijing, a predominantly Muslim group. In the halls of the main regional bloc, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, diplomats say Indonesia is a constant cheerleader for China’s unfettered economic involvement in the 10 countries members.

Mr. Joko likes to say that he remains independent of the influence of either country. But he and his top lieutenants have shown a special affinity for Chinese leader Xi Jinping. A month after coming to power in the fall of 2014, Mr. Joko visited Beijing on his first trip abroad. Since then, he has met Mr. Xi one-on-one eight times, and with former President Donald J. Trump and President Biden only four times in total, according to Teuku Faizasyah, spokesman for the Indonesian ministry. Foreign Affairs. Indonesia’s warmth with China is based in part on the confluence of their leaders’ political interests. From the start of his presidency, Mr. Joko has made infrastructure a recurring theme of his tenure, and Mr. Xi has made infrastructure investment the backbone of his diplomatic strategy. During his first visit to Beijing, Mr. Joko was ushered on the high-speed train from Beijing to Tianjin, a port city, and in October 2015 he signed a multibillion-dollar deal for China to build one. one in Indonesia.

Historically, Indonesia has demonstrated a strong anti-Chinese streak. In 1965, mobs made up of military, paramilitary and religious groups raged against the Indonesian Communist Party, the largest outside China. The mobs killed at least half a million people, including many ethnic Chinese. Hardline generals have accused Beijing of being behind an attempted coup which they say was organized by the Indonesian Communist Party. As a result, relations between Indonesia and China have been frozen for decades. Memories of the massacre linger and China’s ambassador to Indonesia, Lu Kang, a former foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing, seems cautious not to stir up smoldering suspicion, choosing diplomatic niceties over nationalist bluster over social networks. On his Twitter account, Mr Lu showcases his visits to the balmy landscapes of Bali and friendly images of Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai visiting Indonesia in 1955, before tensions erupted.

China is by far the biggest trading partner, the biggest foreign investor and, before the pandemic, the biggest source of international tourists, Tom said. Lembongan, former Minister of Trade and Investment in the early years of Mr. Jokos’ tenure. Many Indonesian business and political elites believe that China is the relevant superpower and that the United States is in relative decline and geographically distant. In less than a decade, China has deepened its ties with Indonesia, often in direct competition with the United States. A Chinese company, Tsingshan, dominates the country’s nickel mining, for example, and China also builds coal-fired power plants and processes raw nickel into forms suitable for stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries. In doing so, China responded to Jokos’ call for further processing in Indonesia, creating more high-value nickel products, but with more environmental concerns. Indonesia, hard hit by the pandemic, was also able to quickly source vaccines made in China. At the time, President Trump made it clear that Americans would be vaccinated before US-made vaccines were exported. At the beginning of December 2020, the Sinovac’s first aircraft, the vaccine made in China, has landed in Indonesia. Television images of the arrival of vaccines have appeared across the country. Indonesian Muslim clerics said the vaccine was halal-certified.

Yet relations between China and Indonesia are not without challenges. When Indonesia announced that China would build an 88-mile, $5.5 billion high-speed train between Jakarta and Bandung, a provincial capital, the project was expected to be completed by 2019. However, the project’s financials didn’t make sense from the start, said Faisal Basri, a prominent economist at the University of Indonesia and a critic of the project. Ticket sales would not provide sufficient revenue, land was prohibitively expensive, and the last station would stop miles from Bandung, forcing passengers to complete their journey by other means.

The project is now three years behind schedule and the cost overrun could reach up to $1.9 billion, according to Katadata, a research firm in Jakarta. A refinancing deal being discussed by the Indonesian government and Beijing is expected to see China increase its stake in rail from 40% to 60%, Basri said. A trial run to showcase the train at the Group of 20 meeting in November with Mr. Xi and Mr. Joko was cancelled. A full set of shiny new cars shipped from China for the event sit idle in a shed.

While Washington strives to strengthen ties in Asia to counter China’s influence, Indonesia remains cautious, careful not to irritate Beijing. Much to the chagrin of the Biden administration, Indonesia has strongly opposed the US plan to arm its ally, Australia, with nuclear-powered submarines. Indonesian officials have said they want to have a nuclear-free zone around its territory. These boats are expected to cross or overtake Indonesian waters in a battle between the United States and China over Taiwan. We would remain neutral in a US-China dispute over Taiwan, said Santo Darmosumarto, director of East Asia and Pacific affairs at the Indonesian foreign ministry.

Indonesia’s neutrality complicates Washington’s expansion of efforts in Asia to counter China, said Hugh White, an Australian defense strategist. Militarily, access to bases in Indonesia would be a major boon to US forces in a war against Taiwan, but that won’t happen, Mr White said. Last August, the Indonesian military participated with US forces in a multinational air, land and sea exercise. But as its weapons, many of which come from Russia, age, buying spare parts from the United States seems unlikely. Meanwhile, last February, Indonesia bought 42 Rafale fighter jets from France. Weeks after Mr. Austin, the defense secretary, left in November, Indonesia decided against buying F-15 fighter jets, citing budgetary reasons, according to two Biden administration officials aware of the discussions. Officials said they were told the cost was too high given Indonesia’s focus on its domestic program. Mr. Austin returned from Indonesia with slim gains: some additional training programs in the United States for Indonesian military students. They also train in Russia and China. Dera Menra Sijuang contributed reporting from Indonesia.

