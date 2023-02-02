Former ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid responsible for blast, says PML-N chief Maryam Sharif





Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that former ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was responsible for the Peshawar suicide bombing .

ISI stands for Pakistani Intelligence Agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Hamid was the head of the ISI in 2019-21.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in the high security area of ​​Peshawar Police Lines, killing 101 people, including 97 police officers.

Maryam said: “The facilitator of President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan – General Faiz Hamid – who was stationed in Peshawar (as Corps Commander) was responsible for the Peshawar attack.”

Maryam is the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the niece of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She added: “The one (General Hamid) whom Imran Khan called his eyes, hands and ears, was stationed in Peshawar (commander of the corps). Why did he open doors for terrorists (from Afghanistan)? Why did he say that The terrorists were our brothers and invited them to Pakistan? Why did he release hard-line terrorists from prison? If he (General Hamid) had become the eyes , hands and ears of Pakistan, this situation (of terrorism) would not have happened.

Maryam also taunted the former ISI chief for his “controversial visit” to Afghanistan at the time of the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.

She said: “This man used to say in Afghanistan that everything was fine while drinking qahwa.”

Hamid was the first senior foreign official to visit Afghanistan after the Afghan capital was captured by the Taliban in mid-August 2021.

In the latter phase of his stint as head of the ISI, Hamid became the center of a controversy between Imran Khan and the then army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, as the latter had decided to appoint him commander of the Peshawar corps and the first was not ready to relieve him. He was eventually posted to Peshawar, where he served less than a year before being transferred to Bahawalpur’s corps.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistani military, which has ruled the country for more than half of its more than 75 years of existence and has so far exercised a considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Maryam said her father rid the country of terrorism but returned because of Imran Khan regime’s bad policies.

She also indirectly denounced former army chief General Bajwa and former chief justice Saqib Nisar for his father’s ousting.

“If Nawaz Sharif was the cause of all the problems, there should have been rivers of milk and honey flowing through the country during Imran Khan’s four-year tenure,” she said, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had saved the country. to become Sri Lanka, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades.

(With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/international/peshawar-blast-ex-isi-chief-lt-gen-faiz-hamid-responsible-for-blast-says-pml-n-leader-maryam-sharif-news-258740 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos