IND vs AUS TEST: Narendra Modi to watch India v Australia 4th TEST in Ahmedabad, Aussie PM will also join the game: Follow Live Updates





IND vs AUS TEST: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch India v Australia 4th TEST Match. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese…

IND versus OUT TEST: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch India v Australia in the 4th test match. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also join his Indian counterpart for the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The duo will attend the contest at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium. The Ahmedabad test will start on March 9. Follow the India vs Australia test LIVE with InsideSport.IN Pat Cummins & Co reach Bengaluru for 5 day camp, Usman Khawaja stranded due to visa delay, follow India vs Australia live (insidesport.in) IND vs AUS TEST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 4th TEST match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, with Australian PM also coming to India for the game: follow live updates The fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy round between India and Australia will be played at the beautiful Narendra Modi Stadium from March 913. And TOI has learned that Indian and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese will attend at the match. together. India’s prime minister will attend his first game at the revamped stadium after it was named after him. The Indian team will meet in Nagpur on February 2 and train there (both at the new Jamtha stadium and the old Civil Lines stadium) from February 3 to February 8. India vs Australia 2023: Test Series Australia and India have developed a fierce rivalry over time. A place in the WTC Finals is on the line this time around as it is expected to be another exciting round of testing. India have successfully won the BGT in each of their last three attempts. Australia’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India kicks off on February 9 in Nagpur. The Indian team’s next three test matches will take place in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. The four-game Test series that makes up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also come to an end after this season. Australian India Tour, Test Series 2022-23 Sr. Good. Date Match Location 1 9e 13eFebruary 1stTest Nagpur 2 17e 21stFebruary 2n/aTest delhi 3 1st 5eMarch 3rdTest Dharamshala 4 9e 13eMarch 4eTest Ahmedabad IND vs AUS TEST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 4th TEST match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, with Australian PM also coming to India for the game: follow live updates Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/Follow IND vs AUS live updates with InsideSport.IN Related

