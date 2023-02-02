Pak lawmakers blame Imran Khan’s party’s PTI for surge in terror attacks





The death toll from the mosque blast rose to 101 during the rescue operation to retrieve the bodies from the rubble.

Islamabad:

In the first Pakistani cabinet meeting since the deadly suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) spoke out on Wednesday against Pakistan’s former regime Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) about its anti-terrorism policy, reports The Dawn.

The report further quotes Pakistani lawmakers as saying that the National Assembly never agreed with the anti-terrorism policies and strategies of the previous government led by Imran Khan. They regretted the decision to negotiate with the militants and resettle them in the country during the PTI regime, calling it “flawed”, the report said.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of the PMLN were cited as critics of the previous regime in the Dawn report.

The report quoted Asif saying, “A message has been given that talks could be held with them (the terrorists).”

He claimed that the briefings during the PTI days had remained “inconclusive” and that opposition leaders were only informed of decisions already taken and that the National Assembly had never approved them.

“The decisions made about two years ago were not approved by this house. We were only told in the briefings that this decision had already been made. Now who will be held responsible for the bloodshed?” Asif is quoted as saying in the report.

“We sowed the seeds of terrorism when Russian troops entered Afghanistan and we provided our services to the United States on hire,” he added.

According to the report, Sanaullah said the PTI said there were 8,000 terrorists who should be given the opportunity to surrender because some 25,000 of their family members, including children, were also associated with them.

Citing the recent increase in terrorist attacks across Pakistan, Sanaullah said “this decision may have been made in good faith, but this policy has proven to be wrong”.

The minister claimed that the PTI government had released thousands of activists from prisons, including those on death row, according to the report.

“There is a need for the prime minister and the military leadership should put this house in confidence. There should be a debate in parliament,” he said, asking lawmakers to suggest a way forward, according to the report.

PMLN Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Tahir Bizenjo also called for a review of policies relating to terrorism and Afghanistan.

The death toll from the mosque blast rose to 101 as the rescue operation to recover bodies from the mosque’s debris ended on Tuesday.

According to Mohammad Asim, the spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, 100 bodies were taken to the facility and 53 patients were treated.

