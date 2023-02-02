PM Modi to inaugurate the Arab Academy of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Marol | Bombay News





Mumbai: The Dawoodi Bohra community is ready for the inauguration of their Arab Academy’s fourth campus in Marol by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accepted their invitation for the opening ceremony on February 10. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, Arab Academy (also known as Jamea) is a leading educational institution of the Dawoodi Bohra community whose sole benefactor is the 53rd Al-Dai al-Mutlaq and leader of the community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. Alefiya Murtaza, a former student of the academy, said: “It is considered a prestigious academy in the community and I studied there. Many people from all over the world come to Jamea for the written exam. This will be the new academy campus to be inaugurated in Marol by PM Modi. Its home campus is in Surat, Gujarat. Alefiya said the academy provides a comprehensive education through varied subjects. The teachings of our Syednas help us to serve our community and others too, not just people but also our environment. We are preparing for leadership positions, which is a big part of our education here, she added. There are a variety of subjects offered to Arab academy students, such as Islamic studies, Arabic and English literature, including secondary and higher secondary levels, followed by undergraduate and postgraduate levels. First established over two centuries ago in Surat in 1810, Jamea seeks to prepare young Dawoodi Bohra men and women for leadership positions in society: global citizens dedicated to serving the others and are committed to acting in accordance with the values, principles and ideals. were passed on to them throughout their schooling. Jamea has hosted several high profile guests and dignitaries throughout its history, including several Heads of State. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru visited Surat campus in 1960 during his first visit to Gujarat state as Prime Minister. On the occasion of the inauguration of new facilities the following year, he writes, I hope that this academy will not only continue to teach the wisdom and culture of the past, but also the wisdom and the achievements of the time. current. In 1983, the Karachi campus was inaugurated by the President of Pakistan, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. Considering the illustrious history of the academy and its eminent stature within the Dawoodi Bohra community, an invitation has been extended to Prime Minister Modi, for the official opening of the fourth campus in Marol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-dawoodi-bohra-community-s-arabic-academy-in-marol-101675274301103.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos