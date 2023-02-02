Sanjaya Regent accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo checks commodity prices at Baturiti Central Market





Regent of Tabanan Dr. I Komang Gede Sanjaya, HE, MM accompanied by Mrs. Rai Wahyuni ​​Sanjaya welcomed the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi during their working visit to Baturiti Main Market, Baturiti District, Tabanan, Thursday (2/2) morning.

Tabanan, suaradewata.com- Regent of Tabanan Dr. I Komang Gede Sanjaya, HE, MM accompanied by Mrs. Rai Wahyuni ​​Sanjaya welcomed the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi during their working visit to Baturiti Main Market, Baturiti District, Tabanan, Thursday (2/2) morning. The President, who is colloquially known as Jokowi, together with the First Lady, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing and other Cabinet members and the Governor of Bali, accompanied by the Regent Sanjaya and his wife and related OPDs of the Tabanan Regency Government conducted an inspection of Baturiti Central Market. The arrival of Jokowi and the First Lady and staff was warmly welcomed by traders. In his review, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia and the First Lady were seen buying Wani, Mango and Kedondong fruits, also symbolically giving BLT to 10 traders. Not only that, Jokowi also took time to greet the audience, as well as distribute basic clothes and food parcels to the community, especially the elderly. At this time, Jokowi was also interviewed by the media team. In his interview at the time, Jokowi said that his visit to Baturiti’s main market was to check the prices of people’s basic needs. “Earlier I checked that oil prices were still good, 15,000 was a slight increase, I thought it was normal for 15,000 to go up and down. Then I saw other stable prices, good,” Jokowi said. Then for rice, Jokowi revealed that there was indeed an increase in rice prices in all provinces. “This is what we are currently carrying out market operations by Bulog in all provinces. Although it started at the beginning of January but it has not and has only slightly decreased, these weeks we will continue to carry out large-scale market operations,” added the number one person in Indonesia. . Regarding President Jokowi’s visit to the main Baturiti market, the regent of Sanjaya hopes that this will have an impact on stabilizing prices in Tabanan. “Earlier he (Pak Jokowi) also ordered how we maintain local wisdom. This traditional market is important because it is MSMEs so this traditional market is a concern and is maintained,” Sanjaya said. Apart from this, Regent Sanjaya also hopes that this visit will bring something positive to the people of Tabanan. “I hope Mr. President will pay attention to our markets in Tabanan, especially Tabanan main market. Because at main market, we invited the president 10 years ago to see our main market in Tabanan. As it should be (Tabanan main market), it should be revitalized,” Sanjaya added. rls/dna

