Pakistan arrests top political ally of ex-PM Khan





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistani police arrested a prominent politician during an overnight raid on his home near Islamabad days after accusing the country’s former president of plotting to kill the former prime minister Imran Khan, officials said Thursday.

The government’s latest move is likely to deepen political unrest at a time when the government is facing one of its worst economic crises and is in talks to convince the International Monetary Fund to relaunch a $6 billion bailout. dollars.

Police are expected to bring Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who served as interior minister in Khan’s government, before a judge for permission to question him about any evidence supporting his allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Islamabad police confirmed the arrest, saying Ahmed, who is the chairman of his small party Awami Muslim League, was in custody. Ahmed is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government.

Ahmed’s nephew, Rashid Shafiq, told reporters that dozens of police broke into his uncle’s house on the outskirts of Islamabad before dawn and arrested him, although Ahmed had already obtained a protective bond.

Police said Ahmed’s arrest came after a complaint from Inayat-ur Rehman, a senior politician from Zardaris’ Pakistan People’s Party. Rehman told police that Ahmed was inciting people to violence by making a serious allegation against Zardari.

Khan accused Zardari of plotting to kill him by hiring an assassin from an unnamed military group. Zardari denies this and said he will sue Khan.

Ahmed’s arrest comes days after Lahore police arrested a senior leader of the Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Fawad Chaudhry, on charges of threatening the head of the electoral commission and other officials.

Chaudhry was released on bail by court order the day before.

Shortly after Ahmed’s arrest, Khan took to Twitter to denounce his arrest.

Footage later released by supporters of Ahmed shows police taking Ahmed to hospital for a medical examination, as officers alleged the man was drunk when he was arrested. Speaking to reporters at a hospital in Islamabad, Ahmed denied the accusation.

The story continues

Ahmed’s arrest was a setback for Khan, who remains on a strong footing after being ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April. He now leads the opposition.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a television presenter, Imran Riaz Khan, in Lahore. It is not known on what charges he was taken into custody. Riaz Khan is not related to the former Prime Minister, but he is one of his strong supporters in the electronic media. Months ago, police said they were seeking his arrest on charges of hate speech against the country’s institutions.

A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan was injured in a gun attack while leading a rally in Islamabad last November. One of Khans supporters was killed and several others were injured in the firefight. Since then, Khan has been campaigning against the government from his home in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province. He wants the government to accept a snap vote. The government has rejected the request, saying elections will be held on time later this year.

