



This week it emerged that Donald Trump was facing another criminal investigation into his 2016 silent payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who served in his administration, is set to announce its candidacy in 2024 in a few weeks. These developments came days after Trump resumed the campaign trail for the first time, making appearances in New Hampshire and South Carolina. Taking place in two small venues, a high school auditorium and the second-floor lobby of a statehouse, these events were very different from the Trump-branded stadium rallies.

Establishment Republicans have derided Trump’s early days. He turns into Mott the Hoople and tours state fairs, told me GOP strategist Mike Murphy, who advised Jeb Bush in the 2016 primaries. It’s like a half-life. He shrinks. Murphy was not just referring to the small crowds that attended Trumps events, but also to polls indicating that many Republican voters don’t want the former president to be the GOP nominee in 2024. With his growing legal troubles and more Republican challengers on the horizon, Trump needs to reignite some of the excitement among GOP primary voters that he did in 2016. But does he have anything new to offer?

Judging by the speech he gave in Salem, New Hampshire, which lasted nearly an hour, the answer is no. He began by reminding the audience that he had won two primaries in New Hampshire and repeated his false claims of voter fraud: And, by the way, I believe we also won two general elections, if you want to know the truth. Then he vowed to continue attacking Joe Biden and radical Democrats, saying, I think in many cases they are Marxists and Communists. Trump brought up some of the investigations he’s been involved in, complaining I’m the only one they’re pursuing. He also mentioned Antifa, gas cookers, and trans women participating in varsity sports.

Finally, the former president turned to what he described as a bold and ambitious agenda. This, however, also turned out to be nothing new. The execution order was to reinstate the draconian measures he employed on the southern border; waging war on Mexican drug cartels; eliminate federal funding for schools that teach critical race theory or leftist gender ideology; ending Joe Bidens’ war on energy; and rebuild the greatest economy in the history of our world. According to Trump, achieving the latter goal was simply to cut taxes, reduce Chinese imports and force Chinese companies to divest of any U.S. holdings that put national security at risk.

After watching Trump’s blustery speech in New Hampshire, I went back and read the transcript of the speech he gave at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015, when he announced his first presidential bid. On this occasion, too, he spoke about immigration and the economy, but the difference was that his remarks then sounded shockingly out of the mainstream. Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists across the border. And he pledged to bring good jobs back to the United States by renewing trade relations with China and other countries. We have all the cards in hand, but we don’t know how to use them, he said, presenting himself as a master negotiator who knew how to face tough opponents. We don’t even know we have the cards because our leaders don’t understand the game.

Stirring up ethnic and racial resentment by using inflammatory language about immigrants and portraying himself as an outsider who could upend the political and economic status quo provided Trump with a distinct platform, including the effectiveness of rival candidates, as well than experts, has been largely underestimated. Today, however, Trump is an ex-president rather than an outsider, and many of his policy positions are no longer new and distinctive. On the Republican side, virtually everyone is emphasizing immigration and pledging to close the southern border. And there is now a remarkable bipartisan consensus to confront China on the economy, even if it means violating some of the pre-trade principles the United States enacted for sixty years after World War II.

The problem with trumps is that there are too many trumps, told me John Sides, a Vanderbilt political scientist who co-authored books on the 2016 and 2020 elections. can’t win. It just means it will be a different type of primary. The parties cited the example of immigration policy. Given its importance to Republican voters and the influx of migrants and asylum seekers on the southern border, which recently prompted the Biden administration to change policy, it might be wise for Trump to make it. again a central campaign issue, Sides said. But, he added, I don’t think he’ll stand out based on his anti-immigration rhetoric when perhaps his No. 1 opponent is shipping immigrants from San Antonio to Marthas Vineyard.

Sides was referring to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, of course, who is also threatening to outflank Trump in fighting the right-wing culture war in schools. As governor, DeSantis has more power than Trump to do things like ban books from school libraries and dismiss certain classes he considers too wide-awake. In today’s degraded internal GOP logic, that means the political advantage in this area will likely remain with DeSantis.

That said, the Florida governor has not been tested nationally, and Trump no doubt retains broad support from the Republican Party base, as evidenced by the flags and Trump campaign signs that still adorn many regions of the country, and by polling potential voters in the GOP primary. The Real Clear Politics Poll Average lists three national polls that were taken in January. They showed Trump leading the potential field by twelve points (Economist/YouGov), twenty points (Harvard/Harris) and twenty-six points (Emerson College). Also, the fact that so many Republican leaders are unwilling to publicly break with Trump shows that they still fear his ability to rally the Party base against them.

Murphy, the former adviser to Jeb Bush, said Trump’s support was down, and he pointed to state polls showing Trump trailing DeSantis in Florida and elsewhere. In places where Republicans have tasted another dog food before, it’s not doing well, Murphy said. It’s true that it hasn’t happened yet in places like Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas, but it’s still early days. For this and other reasons, Murphy said national polls showing Trump well ahead, like the one he referenced in his New Hampshire speech, are unlikely to be reliable. Quoting Milton Gwirtzman, a Washington regular who advised the Kennedys, Murphy said that in presidential primaries, national polls mean nothing until the first state contest is held.

It won’t be for almost a year, a fact that should give anyone pause before making any predictions. One thing that already seems clear, however, is that a lot will depend on how many other Republicans enter the contest. The more candidates that follow Haleys in the lead, the more likely the non-Trump vote will be split (as it was in 2016). After the first GOP primaries, where delegates are distributed in proportion to votes, most others are winners, meaning a candidate could win many delegates with a simple plurality of support. Murphy admitted this was a potential advantage for Trump, but he insisted the former president had serious issues. He can’t take six more months of decline, he said. If he does, the whole narrative will turn against him.

