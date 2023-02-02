Will Brazil replace India as the manufacturing hub? China pushes it

Beijing was delighted with the election of Brazil’s new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with an op-ed from Chinese state media renting his victory. But Beijing’s diplomatic push in the Latin American region extends beyond Brazil.

India is expected to closely monitor the growing cooperation between China and Latin American countries as Beijing seeks to find partners capable of replacing New Delhi as the next big manufacturing hub.

Since China, regardless of its foreign or domestic capital, cannot retain so many people in labor-intensive and energy-intensive industries due to changes in the structure of labor and the dual carbon policy, it is better to convey bilateral cooperation instead of letting them go to India. Or introduce a multilateral policy that encourages its relocation to Brazil, Di Dongsheng, Associate Dean and Professor, International Political Economy/Global Economy, School of International Studies, Renmin University of China, wrote on the Chinese news site. Guancha.

He added that in the long term, India is more likely to be China’s geopolitical rival and economic competitor than Brazil, which is relatively harmless and primarily our strategic partner rather than our competitor.

I’m not alone in arguing that Beijing should establish a diplomatic footprint in the Global South as the US presence weakens. But the areas where Beijing wants to make inroads are the same countries that India also has ambitions to influence.

Read also : China eyeing Afghanistan’s mineral wealth, but it comes at the expense of its own security

South-South Cooperation’

Chinese President Xi Jinpings recently forays in Central Asia give us a glimpse of the kind of diplomacy Beijing wants to promote in 2023 and beyond.

On January 24, Xi address the seventh Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) where its message was to promote better South-South cooperation.

We attach great importance to our relationship with CELAC and see CELAC as our key partner in strengthening solidarity among developing countries and deepening South-South cooperation. Therefore, China works with LAC countries to steadily strengthen the China-CELAC Forum and usher China-LAC relations into a new era of equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and benefits for the people. More and more countries in the region have engaged in high-quality cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road, supported and participated in the Global Development Initiative and the Security Initiative world, and work with China to build a China-LAC community with a shared future. , Xi said during his video address.

Beijing’s main trading partners in Latin America are Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. According to data from the World Economic Forum (WEF), Beijing’s trade with Latin American countries grew 26 times to $310 billion, second only to the United States. If trade between the two regions keep on going on this trajectory, Beijing could become the region’s largest trading partner by 2035, replacing the United States.

Compared to China, India’s trade with Latin America stands at $18.9 billion in 2021-22, an increase of 48% from the previous year, with Brazil being the first destination.

Read also : Use Modis’ latest full budget well to entice supply chains leaving China Big, bold reforms

The new Chinese market

Chinese provinces are intensifying their trade with Latin American countries to find new markets for their manufactured goods.

Only Jiangsu province made Business worth $54.7 billion with Latin American countries in 2022, growing 16.8% year-on-year. One of the main exports from Jintan Port in Jiangsu was solar cell modules and wind power equipment, reflecting the growing energy demand of Latin American countries.

Companies like Suzhou Tianshun New Energy Technology Co are trying to pioneer the wind power generation supply chain as Brazil and Chile show strong demand for alternative energy sources.

Latin America is also a major destination for Chinese automotive exports, with 1.98 million vehicles exported in 2021. The combined Latin American market accounts for 26.19% of the total export volume of the electric vehicle segment.

Chinese companies are taking the place of American companies that are leaving.

In October last year, BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle company, sign a letter of intent with the government of Bahia, a province of Brazil, to set up a production plant in an industrial zone left vacant by the American automobile giant Ford Motor Co.

BYD believes it can tap into the projected 10% share of electric vehicle sales in Brazil by 2025 and the 30% increase in the country by 2030.

Chinese state-owned companies are also scouring mineral deposits in countries like Bolivia, which has large lithium deposits. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) has won a tender to develop Bolivia’s large lithium reserves.

Read also : This unchallenged rise of Xi does not mean factionalism within the CCP is dead. It is just beginning

An alternative to the United States

Besides the growing presence of Chinese companies, Beijing’s lending to the region far exceeds the aid provided by major international financial institutions.

Since 2005, China’s strategic banks have provided more than $141 billion in loan commitments to Latin America, exceeding, in several years, loans from the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank and the development of CAF Latin America together, wrote Pepe Zhang at the Atlantic Council, a US-based think tank.

Beijing’s push for better relations with Latin American countries is driven by the need to secure future economic growth and repair frayed supply chains. The offer to Latin American countries is not only full of business opportunities, but the underlying promise of providing an alternative to the United States and its institutions.

China and Latin American countries should set their development priorities and coordinate their policies so that their partnerships can better serve the long-term interests of both sides. wrote Yan Lun, a writer with China Daily.

The Yans’ reference to setting their development priorities indicates that Beijing wants to create economic interdependencies in a region increasingly disillusioned with the US-led order.

India will need to increase its strategic cooperation with the Latin American bloc to ensure that Beijing cannot undermine New Delhi’s advantages in southern countries. It will have to compete with Brazil and Mexico to found new manufacturing hubs, but cooperation can benefit both New Delhi and Latin American countries thanks to supply chain interdependencies.

New Delhi’s push for issue-based grouping is a welcome move, but at a time when geopolitical competition is around every corner, creative ways to deal with the competition are needed.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a reporter for Chinese media at the BBC World Service. He is currently MOFA Taiwan Fellow based in Taipei and tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

(Edited by Theres Sudeep)