IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Highlights: India win by 168 points







10:09 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Aachal Maniyar New Zealand suffer a loss Umran Malik takes the last wicket and dismisses Mitchell as India win by 168 runs.









9:36 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Santner and Mitchell to the rescue of New Zealand New Zealand was rocked by India’s attack. Indian bowlers fired 5 Kiwi batters in no time. Santner and Daryl Mitchell are trying to rebuild, but for now, it seems their cause is gone.









9:16 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Ticket offices continue to fall for the Kiwis Wickets drop for New Zealand 4-1 : Find Allen

4-2 : Devon Conway

5-3 :Marc Chapman

7-4 : Glenn Phillips









9:03 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Conway and Allen leave Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep strike. The Indian skipper fired New Zealand fly-half Finn Allen and Arshdeep fired Devon Conway. Hardik was absolutely perfect with the new ball and Arshdeep followed his skipper keeping things tight.









8:55 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Hardik Pandya opens Indian bowling alley Skipper Pandya opened bowling for the Indian team. He has the likes of Arshdeep Singh at his disposal, but Pandya is trying to contaion the Kiwi batters who have a tough hunt ahead of them.









8:45 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India & New Zealand Absolute Fireworks Requires 235 To Win What a round it has been, from India and their new batting sensation Shubman Giil. There was never any question of his abilities, but he announced himself in style. Thanks to Gill’s sublime ton, India finished on 234 after 20 overs









8:27 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Shubman Gill scores 100* This turns out to be a year for young Shubman Gill. After setting the One Day International stage on fire, Shubman Gill once again stamped his authority and that too in the game’s shortest format.









8:16 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Shubman Gill takes on the Kiwi bowlers Shubman Gill was at the top of his game. Gill continued to attack and he was on course to score his first T20I cent.









8:03 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Dismal exit for Surya Suryakumar Yadav is a mainstay in the T20I, make no mistake about it, but he looked uncomfortable in this particular round. Kiwi bowler Tickner picks Suryakumar Yadav for 24 of 13 deliveries









7:56 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Sublime Shubman Shubman Gill advances. The youngster continues to impress and he scored 50* again in this crucial game. Shubman Gill is here to stay and he’s well on his way to becoming a batting sensation









7:44 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Tripathi fired by Sodhi Rahul Tripathi had started to move, but he was sent back to the locker room by Ish Sodhi. Tripathi returns after scoring 44 from 22 deliveries









7:31 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Partnership of 50 races for Gill and Tripathi Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi played crucial roles for India. After the death of Ishan Kishan, Gill and Tripathi complemented each other and helped India navigate smoothly









7:21 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Tripathi and Gill sailing along After quickly losing Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi attempt to rebuild. India will be looking to score big here and give themselves the best chance of winning the series decider.









7:11 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Ishan Kishan Falls Ishan Kishan perished again. Michael Bracewell returns Ishan Kishan to the locker room. Youngster’s poor run continues in game’s shortest format









7:05 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Vigilance Gill and Kishan The Indian openers were extremely vigilant and careful. Gill and Ishan have opened again for India and they are playing deliveries on merit









6:46 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya Sachin Tendulkar congratulates India U-19 women’s team Shafali Verma and co. won the U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup for India on 29 January 2023. This was the first U-19 T20 World Cup and the Indian team won the coveted trophy. Ahead of the 3rd T20I, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited Sachin Tendulkar to congratulate the U-19 women’s team









6:39 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India playing XI Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh









6:39 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya New Zealand playing XI Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner









6:34 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Jishu Bhattacharya India choose to beat first The series decider is underway between India and New Zealand. The men in blue won the toss and they decided to beat Narendra Modi Stadium first.









6:11 p.m. (REAL)

posted by Varun Malik It’s action time in Ahmedabad Hello and welcome to the T20I series decider between India and New Zealand. Both teams are currently locked at 1-1 after two contrasting games. The former was a high-scoring affair, while the latter was filled with spinners running the exit. India failed in the first game and found the advantage in the previous outing. It all boils down to this. But wait, all the attention won’t be solely on this contest. The U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup team will also be congratulated by BCCI and Sachin Tendulkar for their heroic World Cup victory. A women’s team rewarded before a men’s game, sounds good, right? So it is for the sport in the country. So stay seated and grab some snacks as we take you through this action from Ahmedabad.









