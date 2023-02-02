Donald Trump is the worst fool





On Saturday, Jan. 28, former President Donald Trump delivered the first speech of his 2024 presidential campaign since announcing his rollback in November. Speaking at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting, Trump said he was more committed than he had been in his previous two campaigns to campaigning and launching a grassroots effort.

He also revealed that he has a new angle on how he wants to frame his story of what is wrong with the United States under Joe Biden’s administration. According to Trump, he always thinks of the United States, but the other day he had an idea of ​​a good way to describe what he thinks is wrong. Then he decided to share it with a few buddies to see if it made sense to them:

“It’s a little strange, but I think in the United States, every day is April Fool’s Day. And they said, sir, what do you mean by that? I don’t like no sound. I said, listen to this, and I just gave some ideas. We have open borders when they should be closed. It’s April Fool’s Day. We have prisoners, people from mental institutions, and terrorists who are dumped into our country when they shouldn’t be accepted. April Fool’s Day, right? Who would do that? Who would do that? Who would allow prisoners in ?

Yes, it’s true. Donald Trump’s great epiphany is that every day Biden is in office is like April Fool’s Day.

We’re so used to wading through the linguistic quagmire that comes out of Trump’s mouth every time he speaks that this particular claim might not get the attention it deserves. So, let’s pause and unbox him for the glorious example of Trump-style insanity that he is.

First of all, Trump has absolutely no idea what April Fool’s Day is. As most of the rest of the nation understands, April Fool’s Day is all about pranks, pranks, and practical jokes. And, usually, the prank is finally announced with the prankster shouting “April Fools!” after the person being pranked has been duped enough.

The infamous April Fool’s Day jokes include the various times Google has pranked its users, such as the inclusion of a “Really Advanced Search” feature in 2012 that allowed users to refine searches by filtering fonts like Comic Sans. Netflix also had fun, adding, for example, a 20-minute “Netflix Original” of sizzling bacon in 2014.

Let’s follow Trump’s weird logic for a minute: If life under Biden feels like an April Fool’s joke every day, then the things that Trump cares about aren’t real.

Not everyone enjoys April Fool’s jokes, of course. Some consider it a bad form of manipulation that only makes the person being pranked uncomfortable.

There is no doubt that the petty nature of the holidays is part of what Trump was trying to exploit. But even if you think April Fool’s Day isn’t pleasant, Trump’s interpretation of life under Biden as a perpetual April Fool’s Day still doesn’t make sense. Because, and this is essential, April Fool’s Day pranks aren’t real. So, for example, when the BBC published a famous story in 1957 that farmers were harvesting spaghetti from a tree, it wasn’t true, although some people thought so until the hoax came to light.

Let’s follow Trump’s strange logic for a minute: If life under Biden feels like an April Fool’s joke every day, then the things that Trump cares about aren’t real. The open borders and mentally ill teams he conjures up are a hoax.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

But we know that’s not what Trump is trying to say. It seems to suggest that Biden is deliberately putting in place policies designed to destroy the country and have fun while he does it. The fools are the public who think everything is fine while Biden is playing jokes on us all, having fun at our expense.

Again, even if we were inclined to buy that logic, it still reveals that Trump doesn’t get pranksters’ holidays: the point of mischief is to get everyone to take themselves less seriously and to reveal how ease we can be fooled. April Fool’s jokes are designed to expose gullibility, which in turn helps develop critical thinking, while knocking everyone out of their shells for a while. If you actually thought that Burger King had ever launched a “left-handed Whopper” designed for left-handed Americans, well, maybe you should think about why you would believe it.

Here, however, is the real takeaway. We’ve known for a long time that Trump doesn’t understand comedy and can’t handle jokes. In fact, we know that the only thing that really drives Trump when it comes to jokes is whether or not he thinks they’re flattering him (even though he’s often not right about that). We also know that Trump’s problems with comedy, irony, and satire are common among Republicans, who have been shown to have less ability to process complex forms of comedy that include irony.

Worse still, we now see Trump equating pranks with bad intentions. For Trump, the April Fool’s joke is akin to a cruel bully who intends to do damage, not pull a prank that the public might miss. Moreover, under Trump, the prankster is not only a cruel tyrant, he derives pleasure from it. Pleasure is hurting others.

So, Trump isn’t entirely wrong on the April Fool’s point; it actually describes itself. This is the same guy who viciously mocked a disabled reporter and then claimed he would never do that. Under Trump, the mockery is aggressive, angry and nasty. The possibility of a prank being used to mock productively is lost.

Now we see Trump equating pranks with bad intentions.

A fool can be silly or stupid, but more importantly, a fool lacks judgment and common sense, which is why the April Fool’s Day prank works, ideally, to help them see their stupid ways. The fool is also the playful trickster. The term captures both sides of the game. In the best sense of how it works, the prankster fool plays the joke on the unwitting fool, and when the game is revealed there is cheerfulness, even though the prankster fool feels silly at first.

But, under Trump, all of these concepts are changing. Just as his administration has redefined words like “big” and coined others like “alternative facts,” with Trump the madman loses all his game and acquires terrifying severity. He may be describing Biden as a jerk playing a game on the public, but we know he’s only describing a projection of himself.

Trump doesn’t just misunderstand the purpose of April Fool’s Day; he twists it in a way that makes it deceptive, dangerous, and designed to help him play fools on all of us. How else to understand his reference to April Fool’s Day in a speech filled, again, with deliberate misinformation?

As the speech in New Hampshire showed us, Trump will run a campaign based on lies, deception, faulty logic and hubris. But it also served as a great reminder that Trump’s entire campaign hinges on tricking voters into believing in him.

Read more

on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/02/01/donald-is-the-worst-kind-of-fool/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos