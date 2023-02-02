Indonesia to send general on special mission to Myanmar, says Jokowi – The Diplomat





Beat ASEAN | Diplomacy | South East Asia In an interview this week, President Joko Widodo suggested the unnamed general would highlight his own country’s democratic transition since 1998.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during a Lunar New Year celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 29, 2023. Credit: Facebook/President Joko Widodo

Advertising Yesterday, Reuters journalists interviewed Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo on several issues of national importance as he nears the end of his last 10 years in office. Among the many newsworthy questions to come out of the interview, which included the president express confidence that American electric vehicle company Tesla will make significant investments in Indonesia, was the announcement that Indonesia is considering sending a top general to military-ruled Myanmar as part of its efforts to resolve the country’s entrenched political crisis. . As chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2023, Indonesia has inherited Cambodia, president last year, the unenviable task of trying to resolve the conflict. which has erupted since the February 2021 coup. In particular, he faces the thorny challenge of how to push the military junta, which yesterday extended the country’s state of emergency for another six months to implement an ASEAN peace plan. According to the Reuters report, Jokowi said the general would speak to his leaders about democratizing his own country after the collapse of the military-backed New Order administration in 1998. The president did not name the person he had in mind, but suggested the person was involved in Indonesia’s reform process and would be sent to the country “as soon as possible”. He did not rule out visiting Myanmar himself, but acknowledged that dialogue would likely be “easier” between officials from similar backgrounds. Diplomatic Brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter “It’s a matter of approach. We have the experience, here in Indonesia the situation was the same,” the president told Reuters. “This experience can be addressed, how Indonesia started its democracy.” Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month. Indonesian officials have already flagged the Indonesian experience as a possible model for Myanmar. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last month, Luhut Panjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, urged Myanmar’s military junta to hand over power to leaders trained and replicate his country’s political transition since 1998. (Indeed, Luhut, a former general who serves something like an itinerant minister in Jokowis’ government, wouldn’t be a surprising choice for a special assignment in Myanmar.) Jokowi’s announcement gives an idea of ​​the approach Indonesia is likely to take this year: it plans to pair like-minded appeals with greater pressure on the military junta. Since last year, Indonesian officials, including the president himself, have been advocating for ASEAN to respond more forcefully to the military’s failure to implement the blocs’ five-point consensus peace plan. , which she accepted at a special ASEAN meeting in Jakarta in April 2021 with manifest bad faith. . The Consensus calls for an immediate end to the violence and an inclusive dialogue between all parties to the conflict, for which neither the army has done anything. Indeed, it has outlawed most of its opponents as terrorists and sought to eradicate them with all the cruelty that such a term suggests. In his interview with Reuters yesterday, Jokowi said that ASEAN would not be “held hostage” to the conflict in Myanmar and that if there was no progress in implementing the five-point consensus, she would “act decisively”, although he did not specify exactly what that meant. Advertising While Indonesia’s post-1998 trajectory offers no direct parallel to Myanmar, and there is reason to doubt that Myanmar’s military is willing to compromise, Jakarta deserves some credit for having sought creative ways to handle the country’s crisis as ASEAN chair.

