Boris Johnson calls on the United States to give fighter jets to Ukraine | Ukraine

Boris Johnson confronted US Republicans’ skepticism over supplying Ukraine with more weapons, saying it was time to give Kyiv the tools, including F16 jets, to reclaim land taken from Vladimir Putin since the February 24 invasion.

He also said he now supports ending ambiguity by allowing Ukraine to join NATO.

As support for Ukraine dwindles in US opinion polls, Johnson has used a speech to the Atlantic Council think tank, television appearances, an article from the Washington Post and meetings with senior Republican senators to try to bolster American resolve. His visit was considered an independent operation and not on behalf of Number 10.

He said: Give them the deep-firing artillery systems, give them the tanks, give them the planes, because they have a plan. They know what they have to do.

He dismissed claims that Ukrainians would be unable to fly sophisticated American aircraft, saying Ukraine had already shown its ability to use modern NATO technology. Referring to repeated debates inside Europe about the risk of escalation if a specific weapon was supplied, he said these debates had all ended with an agreement to supply the weapons. Let’s do it now and end this delay, because it’s the most humane thing to do.

Admitting his thinking had changed, he said there was inescapable logic in offering Ukraine NATO membership, saying Putin had ended the argument to keep Ukraine out of NATO by invading it.

In an attempt to demolish Republican talking points on Ukraine, he urged the United States to realize that it was an economy to win the war, saying the cost of defending the borders of the old Soviet Union would be infinitely higher in the long run.

For relatively little outlay, we will have greatly strengthened the entire Euro-Atlantic area, and keep in mind that the contribution from the Americas is noble and enormous, but still only 5 or 6% of the budget US defense annual so far, and has helped degrade about 20% some say 50% of Putin’s war machine.

To those who say that we may be stripping our own arsenals by providing support, I say what is the point of deploying tanks and planes in North Carolina or North Rhine-Westphalia when the Ukrainians could use them now, where they are needed to help ensure our collective security for decades to come?

Challenging another broadly Republican concern, he said: Putin will not use nuclear weapons because he will instantly extinguish the last flicker of Chinese support, he will lose every voter in the world, from India to Africa, in Latin America, it would terrify its own people who would live in fear of the consequences for them, it would plunge Russia into such a cryogenic freeze of economic isolation that the current sanctions regimes would seem like a blessing.

A Russian capture of Kyiv would have encouraged the Kremlin to increase intimidation and threats against every country and region on the fringes of the former Soviet empire. That would have told the Chinese all they need to know about our reluctance to stand up for freedom and democracy in the South China Seas or elsewhere. It would have sent a signal to all opportunistic autocrats around the world that international borders are fungible and frangible and can be changed by force, and we will do nothing to stop it. And the guilt for the whole Ukrainian tragedy will then be upon us.

Johnson said he met with several high-profile senators in Washington this week, including Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The former prime minister also defended Brexit, saying it had given the UK greater freedom to challenge some of the ideas of France and Germany that dominated the Normandy format, the main means by which Brexit EU was linked to the Ukrainian question. Thanks to Brexit, we were able to do things differently, he said.