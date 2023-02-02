Trump news today: Trump repeatedly pleading leaked 5th deposition video as Stormy Daniels mocks him





Trump opens 2024 race, says he’s ‘more engaged’ than ever

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump pleaded the fifth more than 400 times while sitting for a deposition in the civil fraud case of New York Attorney General Letitia James, it has been revealed.

On Tuesday, AG James’ office released a video of Mr Trump’s deposition from August 10 last year where he was asked about an alleged sprawling financial fraud scheme where he and some of his adult children manipulated their value to qualify for loans, tax breaks and other benefits.

Mr. Trump claimed that anyone in my position who did not take the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool.

A Manhattan grand jury is preparing to review evidence surrounding the former presidents’ alleged silent payment to Stormy Daniels.

She offered a fierce blowback to Mr Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he appeared to seemingly acknowledge their alleged affair.

Ms Daniels thanked the former president for admitting their alleged affair despite previously saying he never had an affair. She also mocked the former president for using poor grammar in his Truth Social post.

HighlightsView latest update 1675332000VIDEO: JD Vance calls Trump’s foreign policy the most prudent and cautious in a generation

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 10:00

1675328400Top Dem on House intel seeks briefings on classified files

On Wednesday, the new top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee demanded more information about classified documents discovered in the private possession of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes was named a committee ranking member by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday. Along with Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, the committee’s new Republican chairman, Himes will lead a panel that has been divided by highly political fights, a departure from his traditionally quieter scrutiny of US spy agencies.

Turner and Senate Intelligence Committee leaders have in recent weeks pushed the White House to share the classified information found more privately. The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on its review of the classified documents, which are also the subject of multiple Justice Department investigations.

There is strong bipartisan concern that Congress will not be made aware of even preliminary reviews of classified information that may have been exposed, Himes said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. It’s wrong. It is wrong in law.

Intelligence committees already face several major tests this year, ranging from multiple discoveries of senior leaders holding classified documents to the fight over whether to renew foreign surveillance powers used by the FBI, National Security Agency and other spy agencies.

Read more:

The Associated Press2 February 2023 09:00

1675324800Republican-led panel targets COVID relief funds for scrutiny

House Republicans began their promised aggressive surveillance of the Biden administration on Wednesday, focusing on what watchdogs have described as indications of widespread fraud in federal coronavirus aid programs launched under President Donald Trump.

GOP lawmakers complained that too little attention was paid to issues when Democrats controlled Congress. Democrats blamed the Trump administration for much of the mess.

More than 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or been sentenced to federal charges of defrauding the myriad COVID-19 relief programs that Congress put in place at the start of the pandemic. More than 600 other individuals and entities face federal fraud charges.

But that’s just the beginning, according to investigators who testified as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing in the new Congress on fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending. Congress has approved about $4.6 trillion in spending for six coronavirus relief laws, starting in March 2020 when Trump was in the White House and including the $1.9 trillion package that Democrats adopted during the first months of Biden’s presidency.

We owe it to the American people to shed light on the biggest theft of American taxpayers’ money in history, said Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the committee.

The Associated Press2 February 2023 08:00

1675321200Trump launches 3rd White House bid trailing campaign cash

Former President Donald Trump’s political operation started the year with around $25 million raised for his recently launched 2024 presidential campaign, a sum significantly lower than what he had on hand just a short time ago. a year, according to new campaign finance reports.

The reduced sum, which is split across four campaign committees, is well below the $105 million Trump brought in at the start of 2022. It speaks to the potential challenges for Trump as he mounts his third presidential bid against what is likely to be a crowded field of GOP candidates who will also be vying for campaign money from party donors.

Across his political committees, including his main campaign account, Trump has raised $9.5 million since launching his bid on November 15, according to his campaign, a far cry from the gargantuan sums his campaign boasted. to have harvested in a few days or even a few hours. when he was still president.

Read more:

The Associated Press2 February 2023 07:00

1675318500Former Obama speechwriter lambastes Trump for encouraging other old men’s rants promising violence

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 06:15

1675315800Trump calls on all parties involved to seek a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine’

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 05:30

1675313115Trump takes on DeSantis in Truth Social rant: The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST’

Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that the real Ron DeSantis is a RINO GLOBALIST, who quickly shut down Florida and even its beaches. I loved vaccines and wasted a lot of money on testing. How quickly people forget!

Mr Trump has already told his supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mr. Trump was responding to a user on the platform who wrote, President Trump will destroy DeSantis in the primary.

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 04:45

1675310415Conservative judge and Jan 6 witness believe Trump will be charged

Conservative judge and witness for the January 6 panel, Michael Lutting, told The Washington Post in an article published Tuesday that he believed Mr Trump would be charged, saying he saw ample evidence of crimes.

What Nixon did was just an ordinary crime, the judge told the newspaper, referring to the Watergate scandal. What Trump did is arguably the worst crime against the United States that a president can commit.

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 04:00

1675307715Trump calls the US-Mexico Southern Border Death Machine’

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday morning that our southern border death machine is 20 times worse today than at any time in our country’s history, and it’s only getting worse. Just two years ago we were GOLD, the best in US history. SAD!

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 03:15

1675305015Trump says the only thing that can save cable news is him back in the White House

Mr Trump took to Truth Social to say the only thing that can save cable news is for him to be in the White House again.

It is an incredible and very beautiful thing to watch. After all these years, the purveyors of Fake News are CRUSHED in the Ratings, he wrote Wednesday morning. Be careful FoxNews, your numbers are down and also going in the wrong direction. You don’t want to be another Fake News CNN or MSDNC. Their END! Sorry to say, but the only thing that can save them is the Trump presidency. I told them that a long time ago, but they just didn’t listen!

Gustaf Kilander2 February 2023 02:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-trans-video-speech-gender-affirming-care-b2274270.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos