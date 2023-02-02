Rise in rice prices in all provinces, Jokowi: we carry out massive market operations





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi checks commodity prices at Baturiti Market, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Thursday (2/2/2023). Jokowi also found that rice prices had increased, while other basic needs tended to be stable. Even so, Jokowi said the increase in rice prices occurred in all provinces. The government also conducted market operations in all provinces to control rice market prices. “Rice prices are going up in all provinces. This is what we are doing in the market by Bulog in all provinces,” Jokowi told reporters after at Baturiti Market, Tabanan Regency, Bali on Thursday (02/02 /2023). He said market operations were carried out in early January 2023, but the decline in rice prices was not significant. For this reason, Jokowi said the government will carry out a large-scale market operation this week. “(The market operations) are continuing. Even though they were carried out at the beginning of January, there was a slight decrease. These weeks, we will continue to carry out large-scale market operations,” Jokowi explained. Previously, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi instructed his staff to stabilize rice prices, which are currently on the rise. Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan said Perum Bulog was encouraged to immediately speed up the distribution of rice with available stocks through market operations to stabilize the price of the commodity. “I hope Ka Bulog and all of us will flood it with the existing stock. With that, hopefully in the near future the price of rice can go down again,” Zulkifli said in his statement after attending a meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo assured that the supply of 11 basic food ingredients in Indonesia is safe ahead of Ramadan. He hopes the distribution will go smoothly so that there is no price spike.

