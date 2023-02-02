EU-China relations disintegrate on autopilot

Author: Andrei Lungu, RISAP

In early December 2022, European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Beijing for his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The visit came after two events that epitomize the state of EU-China relations. The Chinese siderefused to runa pre-recorded speech criticizing Michel’s Russian invasion of Ukraine at the China International Import Expo. This was followed bylack of meetingbetween Xi and Michel or European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the G20 summit in Bali, where Xi met with other European leaders.

Michel followed in the footsteps of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose visit to China, alongside a business delegation, drew widespread criticism. Both the MichelXi meeting and the ScholzXi meeting did not yield significant results while EU-China relations deteriorated. But neither side seems to have a strategy on how to deal with the other.

In early 2019, the European Unionstarted talking about chinaas a cooperation partner, negotiating partner, economic competitor and systemic rival. But since then, the European Union has failed to understand what it wants from China. Most of the EU’s actions so far have been defensive against what it sees as unfair economic practices or risks emanating from Beijing. The European Union has set up aforeign investment screening mechanismPositionguidelineswarns against using 5G equipment from vendors considered high risk and is working on implementationan anti-coercion tooland impose restrictions on Chinese involvement in theEU public procurement.

Differing perspectives on relations with China and a lack of unity between and within Member States, EU institutions and other European stakeholders have prevented the creation of a coherent strategy. Some want to focus on economic relations while others want to prioritize political, security or human rights issues.

Despite individual views, the political environment in Europe has hardened against cooperation with China.

Yet trade and investment ties with China have continued to grow. Because the European Union and most European governments did not have a clear vision of how they wanted to transform bilateral relations with China, EU-China relations continued to develop on the pilot. automatique.

Beijing also seems unsure of what it wants from Europe or how to achieve its goals. In theory, it is quite easy to say what China expects from the European Union to avoid a deterioration of relations and to maximize economic, technological and political advantages and prevent the emergence of a transatlantic united front against Beijing. But China has taken almost no concrete steps to achieve these goals.

Since 2019, China has made little attempt to stem the precipitous decline in its European relations. The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment should have been such an attempt, but after the conclusion of the negotiations, Beijing torpedoed the hopes of ratifying the agreements by sanctioning the very people who weresupposed to approve itin the European Parliament. In areas such as state distortion of markets, sensitive technologies, human rights, fears of political interference in Europe or aggressive diplomacy, Beijing has only provided more ammunition for those who want to reduce ties with China.

Yet Chinese rhetoric consistently paints a different picture. The Chinese side describes the European Union as a partner, calls for closer cooperation, urges it to pursue its strategic autonomy and prevent any third party from interfering in bilateral relations in allEncounterorcallwith European officials. In 2022, China shippedhis special representative for cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe during two tours in the region to explain China’s position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and repair relations. He also sentdiplomatic agentson tours throughout Europe.

But Beijing’s actions have been limited to rhetoric and diplomatic gestures. It is impossible to improve relations between the EU and China without concrete action on the part of China. Discussions alone will not work.

As much as the Communist Party leadership would deny this, they bear at least some of the blame for deteriorating EU-China relations, and should compromise and change their behavior and policies in order to improve relations with Europe. However, just like in Europe, the political environment in China makes any real detente unlikely. The Communist Party leadership’s grand narrative that China is getting strong, combined with its reluctance to admit its mistakes, makes it highly unlikely that China will be the first to reach out to Europe.

Neither party can or will take the necessary steps to repair the relationship. Nor do they want to recognize political realities and adopt a strategy suited to the current geopolitical environment of confrontation. Instead, leaders on both sides are falling back on the easy option of talks and meetings, even though that won’t change the trends in bilateral relations.

As the political environment continues to deteriorate, economic ties and other relationships simply move on autopilot with neither side having a clear or realistic vision of where they want the relationship to go or of how to achieve this. The tougher political environment will eventually impact economic ties as relations and cooperation become more contentious, both sides implement economic restrictions. Future meetings might bring the illusion of communication, but will do little to change the trajectory of EU-China relations.

Andrei Lungu is President of the Romanian Institute for Asia-Pacific Studies (RISAP).