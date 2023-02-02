



The Free State of Florida? No, despite what you might remember, or have lived through at the time, or find out by looking at the record for yourself, it really was the closed Sunshine state.

Florida was actually shut down for a very long time, Trump told reporters during his first campaign. Remember he closed the beaches and everything? They are trying to rewrite history.

He followed up with an article from Truth Social touting revelations about Ron DeSanctimonious doing MUCH WORSE than many other Republican governors, including that he shamelessly shut down Florida and its beaches, was interesting, indeed.

The alleged revelations were, of course, the dubious things that Trump himself had said.

It’s cheeky even by Trump’s standards. It will take all his powers as a political sloganeer, marketer and wrecking ball to counter the DeSantis brand on Covid, which has the advantage of being grounded in reality.

For Republicans, DeSantis’ approach to the pandemic of breaking out of shutdowns as soon as possible and resisting mandates and restrictions has been vindicated and has appealed to nearly every faction in the party.

For populists, he stood up to elites and self-proclaimed experts. For conservatives with limited government, it (although it is complicated) has lightened the heavy hand of government. For everyone right of center, he forged his own path in the face of conventional wisdom and was attacked for it in the media and from the left demonstrating the overriding GOP virtues of having courage and the right enemies.

DeSantis would have plenty to brag about on his Florida record if it weren’t for Covid, but it’s his response to the pandemic that sets him apart and makes him, for now, a near-legend to many Republicans. No wonder Trump feels compelled to try to deny him that fundamental strength.

Trump is correct that DeSantis issued shutdown orders like almost everyone else at the start of the pandemic. In March 2020, the governor issued statewide restrictions, followed by more sweeping measures in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The beaches, as Trump said, have been closed.

Trump’s problem is that DeSantis was initially acting on directives from the federal government that Trump was leading. Trump’s argument goes back to a version of Animal House DeSantis’ famous Flounder line, he trusted us.

Despite Trump’s occasional grunt, he had on his right hip throughout the pandemic the man who came to represent for Republicans all that was wrong with the pandemic response: Anthony Fauci. While Trump had a strained relationship with the longtime federal official, he largely took Faucis’ advice.

It tends to be forgotten, but Georgia was the first to reopen in late April 2020, and Trump hit out at GOP Governor Brian Kemp for it.

During one of his coronavirus briefings, Trump said, I told Georgia Governor Brian Kemp that I strongly disagreed with his decision to open some facilities. Trump felt Kemp moved too soon and violated the first stage of his administration’s phased reopening plan. He urged Georgians to wait a little longer, just a little not much because security must prevail.

When DeSantis also decided to reopen, Trump’s coronavirus adviser Fauci attacked the state for moving too quickly. Definitely Florida, I know, you know, I think I jumped over a few checkpoints, Fauci told the 538 podcast. He said the state needs to close bars and keep crowds out.

In May 2020, Florida had a clearly distinct approach to the pandemic. I interviewed DeSantis then, and he was already skeptical of the shutdowns and focused on protecting the most vulnerable rather than population-wide measures.

Florida had begun easing restrictions, cautiously and gradually at first, but faster than in almost any other state. In September 2020, DeSantis lifted restaurant capacity limits, arguing that the experience of Miami-Dade, which closed restaurants, and Broward, which did not, showed them to be inefficient.

Above all, the state absolutely insisted that schools return to in-person instruction. There is now a consensus that remote learning was largely a debacle, but at the time DeSantis was supposed to be making a risky choice. As the Washington Post reported in August 2020, Florida is making a high-stakes bet on school openings, with superintendents forced to make decisions some fear could lead to coronavirus outbreaks.

The state had to compel some counties to follow and fend off a lawsuit from the Florida Education Association.

Another problem Trump has is that during this time he was lavishing praise on Florida for its focus on reopening. In July 2020, he enthused, Look what’s happening in Florida, it’s amazing, and at an October campaign rally in Florida, he called DeSantis one of the greatest governors in our country, specifically quoting how you’re open and you haven’t closed, and you’re just amazing.

Trump is infinitely flexible and can try to get his way out of anything, but not ringing that bell is likely to exceed even his credentials.

Over time, DeSantis shifted into a different mode, using the power of his office and the state to block further Covid restrictions by localities, school boards and private businesses. It has stopped localities from stopping businesses from opening or fining people for violating mask orders. It prohibits vaccine passports. He stopped schools from requiring parents to mask their children.

All of this was a frank use of state power, albeit with the aim of allowing as much individual discretion as possible in the response to the virus.

DeSantis began speaking about choosing liberty over faucism and his opposition to the biomedical security state, capturing and directing conservative sentiment that had lost all patience with all that was associated with the sense of urgency around the pandemic. He particularly focused on vaccination mandates and called for an investigation into allegations of misinformation around vaccines.

While DeSantis was a sitting governor who could take concrete and symbolic steps to advance a totally anti-Fauci perspective, Trump, at this point, was out of office and powerless to revise what had been his partnership with Fauci or to take action more in line with the Republican mood in April 2022 as opposed to April 2020.

DeSantis’ response to Covid will not be decisive in a future 2024 primary battle with Trump. Yet that is what put him in the game. It’s also a big part of why Republicans feel invested and defensive about the governor, making it harder for Trump to mock and put him down, not that he won’t try.

Trump accuses DeSantis of disloyalty. If the development of a case on covid that is going to be nearly impossible for Trump to counter the counts, he is guilty as accused.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/02/01/trump-desantis-covid-00080656

