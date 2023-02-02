Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to visit US ahead of G-20 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi may travel to Washington DC ahead of hosting US President Joe Biden for the G-20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. Biden extended an invitation to Modi for a state visit to the United States. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation of the American President. Both parties are now looking for mutually agreeable dates. A source in New Delhi said the prime minister’s visit could take place in June or July well before the US president, himself and other world leaders land in the nation’s capital to attend the 18th G Summit. -20. Also Read: US Courts India as Tech Partner to Counter China The visit is going to be important and both sides will seek to iron out the wrinkles in bilateral relations, which have been strained by India’s refusal to join the United States and other Western countries in criticizing Russia for its special military operations. in Ukraine. Modi had visited Washington DC several times after taking office as Prime Minister of India. But most of his visits had been either official or on the sidelines of multilateral or plurilateral summits. If Modi travels to Washington DC at an invitation from Biden, it will be his first state visit to the United States. It will also be his second visit to the United States after Biden took over from Donald Trump. Biden hosted Modi and leaders of fellow Quad partners Japan and Australia for a four-nation bloc summit at the White House in September 2021. The prime minister had brief bilateral meetings with the US president on the sidelines of the summit. . He also had a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Modi and Biden have, however, spoken several times by phone and met on the sidelines of other conclaves, the latest being the 17th G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Modis’ national security adviser, Ajit Doval, is currently on a tour of Washington DC for talks with his counterpart, Jake Sullivan, on bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. They also discussed deliverables of the proposed series of high-level engagements between India and the United States in the current year, including Modis’ visit to Washington D.C. and Bidens’ visit to New Delhi, the source said. DH. Also Read: Discussions During Dovals Visit Lay Basis for Intensified Indo-US Cooperation in High-tech Sectors: Indian Embassy Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday hosted US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland for the Foreign Ministry consultations in New Delhi. The two sides reviewed the progress made towards consolidating the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. Discussions also focused on contemporary regional developments in South Asia, the Indian Ocean region and the Indo-Pacific. Both sides reiterated their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, with the aim of ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, early next month. Blinken will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting which will be hosted by Jaishankar. They will, however, hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conclave and discuss the visit of Modis to Washington DC and Bidens to New Delhi.

