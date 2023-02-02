Indonesia to send generals to Myanmar

Indonesia plans to send a high-ranking general to Myanmar to hold talks with junta leaders in hopes of showing Myanmar’s military rulers how Indonesia has successfully transitioned to democracy, it said on Wednesday. President Joko Widodo (1/2), to Reuters.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy assumed the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year and, with it, assumed the responsibility of trying to solve the problem of the suppression of democracy in one of its member states, Myanmar.

“It’s a matter of approach. We have experience, here in Indonesia the situation is the same,” Jokowi told Reuters in an interview at his Jakarta office. This experience can be studied, how Indonesia started its democracy.

Indonesia, now the world’s third-largest democracy, was ruled by military leader Suharto for more than 30 years before stepping down amid mass protests and an economic crisis in 1998.

The military took control of Myanmar in 1962, isolating the country and suppressing dissent for decades until a tentative opening began in 2011.

But his experiments with democracy, including the election won by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, are over. Two years ago, after overthrowing Suu Kyi’s government, the military restored strict rule and suppressed protests.

With Myanmar once again under fire from Western criticism and sanctions, ASEAN has drawn up a five-point plan to deal with it, including ending violence, maintaining dialogue, opening humanitarian aid lines and returning visit to ASEAN envoys to all warring parties.

But Myanmar’s generals, while acting as if they were responding to ASEAN’s efforts, showed no inclination to implement them, and previous ASEAN envoys made little progress.

Jokowi, speaking on the second anniversary of the 2021 coup in Myanmar, said he was committed to the plan but added that ASEAN ‘will not be held hostage’ by the conflict in Myanmar and that if there is no progress, ASEAN “will act decisively”.

Jokowi did not specify what action would be taken.

Jokowi said he had not ruled out the possibility of visiting Myanmar, but acknowledged that dialogue would likely be “easier” between officials with similar backgrounds.

The president declined to say who he intended to send “as soon as possible”, but said the person he was thinking of was involved in Indonesian reforms.

ASEAN itself disagrees on how to deal with Myanmar. Some members, like Thailand, hope to engage with Myanmar’s junta through initiatives such as an unofficial forum in December that half of the bloc’s members boycotted.

Other members seem increasingly frustrated with the Burmese military and want to uphold the ban on senior Burmese officials from participating in ASEAN forums.

Tackling the divide over Myanmar and rising tensions in the disputed South China Sea will be one of the main challenges for Indonesia in its role as ASEAN chair.

As chairman of the Group of Twenty (G20) last year, Indonesia has positioned itself as a diplomatic bridge in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. This effort culminated in a joint statement at a leaders’ summit in Bali last November.

Now Jokowi must try to overcome various geopolitical rivalries while focusing on the region’s economic growth priorities.

“The situation is not easy,” he said, “ASEAN must continue to be a peaceful region and ASEAN must also continue to be the epicenter of growth.”

Acting Chairman of Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), Duwa Lashi La, responded positively to Jokowi’s plan regarding Myanmar. Indonesia is a country similar to our country. Indonesia became a democracy after being under a military dictatorship. Therefore, they sympathize with our plight. We thought about how we can work well with Indonesia as long as it is the leader of ASEAN, he said.

Lashi La also said, “It is a very good thing if Indonesian representatives come to Myanmar and meet face to face with all stakeholders. I hope Indonesia will use its position as ASEAN chair to pressure the junta to implement meaningful changes.

The politician and lawyer who previously served as chairman of the Kachin Advisory Council admitted that his party was actively involved in ASEAN. Even though it’s not official, we still keep in touch and chat. Countries like Malaysia have made official announcements regarding their support for the NUG. We look forward to receiving more support from other ASEAN member countries in the future, he said. [ab/uh]