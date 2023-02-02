Boris Johnson: Stop worrying about Putin and focus entirely on Ukraine





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the West to stop tiptoeing around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats and narratives. How can you seriously worry about provoking him when you’ve seen what he will do without provocation? he asked at an Atlantic Council event on Wednesday. We must stop focusing on Putin and focus entirely on Ukraine as it continues to fight for its sovereignty, its European security and its democratic values. That focus, Johnson insisted, involves giving Ukraine what it needs. This includes Ukrainian requests for long-range missile systems, additional armored vehicles and fighter jets. And what about rock climbing? Putin will not use nuclear weapons, Johnson argued, because in such a case China would likely withdraw its support; India, African countries and Latin American countries would probably turn against Russia; and the Russian people would face dire economic consequences. Not to mention that a nuclear strike would not end the war, and the Ukrainians would likely continue to fight and win anyway, he said. Below are more highlights of the conversation, moderated by the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center Senior Director, John Herbst, former US Ambassador to Ukraine, as they discussed the responsibility of the Russia for war crimes, Ukraine’s application for NATO membership, and more. Weapons, statistics If the allies can equip Ukraine with what it needs to win the war quickly, Johnson explained, they would save countless lives. But they would also lift the threat of aggression in places like Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic States and Eastern Europe and end the risk of further disruptions to the economy, energy supply and the food system.

On the other hand, if the allies fail to help Ukraine win decisively, it would ensure that Putin remains a threat to all those countries and regions, which means that Americans will continue to incur expenses for generations to help secure Europe,” Johnson said. He warned those concerned about cost not to be wise in terms of pennies and pounds, or cents and dollars, however you would put it here.

Johnson said he didn’t think it would take long to train the Ukrainians on Western fighter jets, as they had proven capable of using our technology to massively destructive effect. He also pushed back against critics who say helping Ukraine is draining Western arsenals, asking if there’s any point in deploying tanks and planes to safe places like North Carolina or Alsace. Ukrainians could use them now, exactly where [the weapons] are necessary” to protect the collective safety of the Wests, Johnson said.

Johnson, who served as prime minister for the early months of the war before stepping down amid a scandal in July, claimed it was thanks to Brexit that the UK was able to make decisions and adopt distinct approaches of the old EU. [European Union] approach to Ukraine. If we stuck to that, he said, I don’t believe we would have delivered next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW).

As well as outfitting Ukraine, the country’s allies must help hold Russia accountable for its apparent war crimes, said Johnson, who remains a Conservative Party member of parliament. We must provide all possible support to Ukrainians throughout the evidence-gathering efforts and the legal process to enable them to build cases against those who committed atrocities. Johnson added that it was essential that all Ukrainians who may have committed war crimes were also brought to justice. The nightmare that could have been Johnson hailed US military and financial support, saying that without US efforts, Putin would have taken Kyiv into the blitzkrieg he had planned, which could have brought terrible darkness to a young European democracy and entirely innocent. Had the Kremlin succeeded in its invasion, it would have encouraged it to increase intimidation and threats against every country and region on the fringes of the Soviet empire, Johnson added.

The fall of Kyiv, Johnson explained, would have told China all it needed to know about [the Wests] unwillingness to defend freedom and democracy and that would signal to any opportunistic autocrat that international borders are fungible and can be changed by force.

Johnson warned that China is still monitoring how this invasion unfolds: It’s an empty race for Xi Jinping… [China wants] to see how it will go because he has goals of [its] have. NATO’s mistake Johnson explained how, before Russia’s invasion last February, there was no clear consensus among NATO allies on Ukraine’s membership, an ambiguity that Putin eventually exploited. We made a mistake, Johnson explained, in telling Ukraine that NATO membership was [in] cards without offering real security guarantees. Putin used this membership assurance as a pretext for the invasion, Johnson said.

Johnson backtracked on the argument that Ukraine’s membership would provoke Russian aggression, now transparently calling it absurd. He pointed out that the Russian aggression took place despite NATO’s refusal to admit Ukraine into the Alliance. Not having Ukraine in NATO produced the worst war in Europe [in] eighty years, he said.

Now Putin has demolished any objections to Ukraine's membership, Johnson explained. While he said he did not believe Ukraine should be admitted into NATO immediately, he explained that once the Ukrainians have won the war, they should begin the process of integration, both in NATO and of course in the EU.

Through

Atlantic Council With Leopard 2 tanks on their way to Ukraine, our experts explain what this decision says about Germany’s approach to the war effort. Associate specialists:

John E. Herbst and

Katherine Walla

