



An aide to former prime minister Imran Khan was released on bail on Wednesday, a week after he was arrested for allegedly harassing election commission officials.

Fawad Chaudhry, who was information minister under Khan, had been arrested in a dawn raid on his home in the eastern city of Lahore.

A magistrate’s court in Islamabad granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry on bail of 20,000 or 20,000 rupees ($75) and on condition that such remarks not be repeated, a porter told AFP. word of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

His lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the details to reporters in court.

Pakistan is facing overlapping crises including economic decline and deteriorating security situation, with political chaos posing serious challenges to the weak coalition government ahead of general elections scheduled for October.

Chaudhry was accused of harassing and intimidating election commission officials and their families in televised comments, according to a police report shared by PTI.

Khan and other PTI leaders have been caught up in a slew of court cases, a common hurdle faced by opposition groups, which rights watchers say are orchestrated to keep them out of power.

The former populist PTI government, a former cricketer star, was toppled in a no-confidence vote in March last year after his coalition partners switched allegiance.

He has since pushed for early elections by organizing rallies, withdrawing from parliament and dissolving the two provincial assemblies controlled by his party in a bid to force the government’s hand.

The government has overseen a further decline in the economy, refraining for months from meeting strict International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions that would help bring some stability as its popularity wanes.

But with the prospect of national bankruptcy looming and no friendly country willing to offer less painful bailouts, Islamabad has begun to bow to pressure.

The IMF on Tuesday launched an urgent visit to the country.

