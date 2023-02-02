Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is anything but normal





Donald J. Trump is back on the campaign trail for the third time, and this season his shiny new shtick claims to be more low energy Jeb Bush and less George Wallace. Trump is trying to sell himself as a normal Republican presidential candidate who didn’t try to overthrow the 2020 election with everything from fake voters to an armed insurrection.

While many people counted the 76-year-old, Trump once again plans to rise as a democracy-killing orange phoenix from the ashes of the red puddle midway through. He’s back with a new fundraising device, just re-established on Facebook, following Twitter, and racking up mentions. A Few Indebted Freshman Senators, OhiosJ.D. Vance and Missouris Eric Schmitt are set to join South Carolinas Lindsey Graham and Alabama Tommy Tuberville in coming out early in support of Trump.

Trump’s visit last weekend to a few early primary states, New Hampshire and South Carolina, was so unusually traditional that The New York Times noted he was making the type of textbook campaign stops which he mostly skipped in his first two elections. It looks like this pseudo-conventional Trump is trying to bring the normalcy bias back to the White House. This campaign will be about the future. This campaign will be about the issues. Joe Biden put America on the fast track to ruin and destruction and we will make sure he doesn’t get four more years. Trump told the crowd at the State Capitol on Saturday in South Carolina.

Yet Trump fell into his autocratic autopilot mode earlier in a high school auditorium in Salem, New Hampshire, ranting about China and the horrors of wind power.

We are selling millions and millions of barrels of cheap oil to China. Were selling it to China, Trump said. We demand that wind turbines be built on our oceans. We demand that they go to our prairies, our mountains and our plains to find that they kill all our birds to such a degree that if you go hunting and kill a bald eagle they put you in jail for five years, right? They kill thousands with these windmills. Nothing happens.

As I wrote in November after Trump’s lackluster 2024 announcement, the former president, though diminished, cannot be counted, especially as a crowded primary field could once again split the vote, the 2016, and offer Trump the GOP nomination. Indeed, Trump appeared uninterested in speaking to reporters on his private plane from New Hampshire to South Carolina about Nikki Haley’s prospect of jumping into the race, which she is expected to make official soon. Much to the collective horror of the Republican donor class and all decent people around the world, Trump is still very much around. Despite the January 6 bipartisan committee’s recommendations, Trump is not barred from running for office after inciting an insurrection. While the former Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg and many of those who stormed the US Capitol on Trump’s behalf have faced jail time, the former president has not (yet) been charged.

Even though he has now helped Republicans perform poorly in three consecutive election cycles, the party remains unwilling or unable to kick him out. It’s like 2016 all over again, only more fatalistic, said a Republican consultant to the AtlanticsMcKay Coppins, who somberly noted how GOP officials, in private, will think about how Trump’s situation might resolve. naturally: He is old, after all, how many years can he have left? So it looks like some Republicans are betting thin on a combination of fast food and the actuarial table in hopes that their party will outlive its favorite and galvanize around someone who isn’t complete poison to suburban voters. I’m not sure that wishing death on your favorite shows that your political party completely controls the narrative.

Until that happens, Trump will try to pretend that he is not the subject of multiple criminal investigations and civil lawsuits. Hell is probably sticking to more conventional campaign stops, as opposed to its usual Nascar campaign rallies packed with MAGA boomer heads traveling around in Fuck Your Feelings t-shirts. Luckily for Trump, the mainstream media has a penchant for normalcy. So the guy who is responsible for eroding democracy, who turned out to be the biggest driver of COVID disinformation, and who ultimately ended his rule with a failed coup attempt, is addressed. like Jeb Bush? Please clap.

