Lamongan youth insulting President Joko Widodo arrested by police, apparently suffering from mental illness





SURYA.CO.ID, LAMONGAN – Lamongan Regency netizens were shocked by a video of a young man insulting Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The Lamongan Police Criminal Investigation Unit did not remain silent, immediately acted swiftly to arrest a young man with the initials SP (27), a resident of Sarirejo district, Lamongan. SP was immediately taken to Lamongan Police Headquarters for examination. Met by SURYA.CO.ID, the young man with tattoos on his body answered questions about the reason for his act of insulting President Jokowi. In his confession, he was annoyed because the direct messages sent since 2020 to President Jokowi’s account had not received a response. “Since 2020, I finally got mad and made this (offensive) song. Many state issues have not been resolved, for example the roads are damaged, it worries the community,” said SP, Wednesday (1/2/2023). According to him, he did this so that the president would immediately understand what the people were complaining about. In fact, SP asked the media to watch his Instagram and TikTok accounts from the start, so they know what he really means. “See my TikTok from the start,” he said. Meanwhile, Lamongan Police Criminal Investigation Unit Chief, AKP Komang Yogi Arya Wiguna said the person concerned had been secured and training would be provided. “Brother SP, it turns out that after careful analysis and information gathering, the person concerned was treated with signs of mental disorder. Yesterday we secured him,” Komang said. Related to this. continued Komang, SP will be encouraged and cared for and understood. Because the person concerned suffered from mental illness, we stopped the investigation and were not charged with any punishment. “Incidentally, in Lamongan, there is a police figure who can look after or care for the friends and colleagues of people who are indicated as having mental disorders. Namely Bhabin Pak Pur,” he said. SP was immediately taken to the home of Lamongan Police member Aiptu Purnomo for treatment and healing process. Purnomo has a Berkas Bersinar Abadi Mental Rehabilitation Center for ODGJ, which has treated hundreds of ODGJs and successfully recovered. The data that can show, the perpetrator turned out to be an ODGJ patient who in his footsteps had a certificate from Dermolembang Sarirejo Health Center Number: 445/37/413.102.05/2023, which confirmed that SP had really suffered from serious mental disorders. troubles (ODGJ Severe) since 2019. SP is also included in the 2020 list of ODGJ patients who received Sikzonoate (a special drug for ODGJ sufferers), and is included in the list of mentally ill patients in Sarirejo District, Lamongan Regency.

