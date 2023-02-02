First ‘amrit kaal’ budget lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union’s first budget of the “Amrit Kaal” lays a solid foundation for the aspirations and resolutions of a developed India. Reacting to the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Prime Minister said that this budget prioritizes the have-nots and strives to realize the dreams of the ambitious society, the poor, the villages and the middle class. Mr Modi praised the finance minister and her team for a historic budget. The Prime Minister has called traditional craftsmen like carpenters, lohar (ironworkers), sonar (goldsmiths), kumhars (potters), carvers and many others the “creators of the nation”. He said: “For the first time, the country has developed many programs in recognition of the hard work and creation of these people. Provision has been made for their training, credit and marketing support. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman ie PM VIKAS will bring great change in the life of crores of Vishwakarmas.” From women living in cities to those in villages, employees or housewives, the Prime Minister noted that the government has taken important steps such as the Jal Jeevan mission, Ujjwala Yojna, Prime Minister Awas Yojana and others who enhance women’s well-being.

Modi pointed out that miracles can be achieved if women's self-help groups, a sector with extreme potential, are further strengthened. Highlighting that a new dimension has been added to women's self-help groups in the new budget with the introduction of a new special savings scheme for women, the Prime Minister said he will strengthen women, by particularly the housewife from common families. "This budget will make cooperatives the backbone of the development of the rural economy. The government has created the world's largest food storage system in the cooperative sector. An ambitious program to form new primary cooperatives was also announced in the This will expand the area of ​​milk and fish production as well as agriculture and farmers, livestock and fishermen will get better prices for their products." Modi stressed the importance of replicating the success of digital payments in the agricultural sector. He said this budget includes a big plan for digital agriculture infrastructure. Referring to the International Year of Millet, Mr. Modi noted that there are many types of millet in India with several names. "Special recognition of millet is needed when it reaches households around the world. This superfood has been given a new identity from Shree-Anna," the Prime Minister said, noting that smallholders and tribal farmers across the country will benefit of economic support. with a healthy life for the citizens of the country. Modi mentioned that this budget will give unprecedented expansion to "green growth", "green economy", "green infrastructure" and "green jobs" for a sustainable future. "In the budget, we have placed a lot of emphasis on technology and the new economy. The aspirational India of today wants modern infrastructure in all areas like road, rail, metro, port and waterways. Compared to 2014, investment in infrastructure has increased by more than 400%," he said. The Prime Minister highlighted the potential of the middle class in realizing the dreams of 2047. He said to empower the middle class, the government has taken many important decisions over the past few years which have ensured ease of living. Modi highlighted reducing tax rates as well as simplifying, transparent and speeding up processes. "Our government, which has always supported the middle class, has given it huge tax breaks," added the Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/010223/first-budget-of-amrit-kaal-lays-foundation-for-developed-india-pm-m.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

