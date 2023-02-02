Trump vows to punish doctors and hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors





Former President Trump, in a video posted to his social media platform on Tuesday, pledged to punish doctors who provide gender-affirming health care to minors if he is re-elected next year, floundering in a contentious debate that has captured the attention of state and federal lawmakers. on both sides of the aisle.

In the nearly four-minute video, straight to the camera, Trump outlined his plan to “protect children from left-wing gender madness,” unveiling a list of extreme policy proposals targeting transgender identities, including federal legislation which recognizes only two genders and prohibits transgender women from competing on women’s sports teams.

“No serious country should tell its children that they were born the wrong sex,” Trump said in the video before falsely claiming that being transgender is a concept that the “radical left” has fabricated “he just a few years ago.”

“Under my leadership, this madness will end,” he said.

Trump, who officially announced his 2024 presidential bid in November, added that if re-elected, federal agencies would be instructed to immediately cease programs that promote the concept of gender transition “at any age” and said promised to ban federal taxpayers’ money. used to help pay for gender-affirming interventions.

The former president said he also plans to pass a law banning minors from receiving gender-affirming health care “in all 50 states” and intends to ask the Justice Department to investigate. the pharmaceutical industry and individual hospitals to determine whether they “deliberately covered up horrible long-term side effects of sex-to-get-rich transitions.

Doctors who treat transgender youth will be kicked out of Medicaid and Medicare under his watch, Trump said Tuesday, and a private right of action will be established for patients who later regret receiving gender-affirming health care. as minors to sue their doctors.

Gender-affirming healthcare – for youth and adults – is considered safe, medically necessary, and often lifesaving by most professional medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

While the former president has yet to weigh in on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, he has targeted transgender people more generally, as evidenced in part by his administration’s 2017 ban on transgender people serving in the military, which he said in a series of tweets would burden the government with “enormous medical costs and disruption”.

Last year, at a campaign rally in Texas, Trump said transgender women should be banned from playing on women’s sports teams, vowing to “ban men from participating in women’s sports” if he is re-elected .

At least 18 states have enacted laws prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that conform to their gender identity, and top congressional Republicans, including President Kevin McCarthy (California), have backed federal legislation to that effect.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered a leading GOP contender in the 2024 presidential election, signed a law in 2021 banning sports for transgender athletes and last year publicly refused to recognize Lia Thomas. , a transgender swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, as the NCAA women’s 500-yard champion, declaring runner-up Florida native Emma Weyant the “legitimate winner” of the race.

Sheetz extracts controversial ‘smile policy’ from DeSantis playbook’s COVID-19 dossier: Here’s what he said and did

The DeSantis administration has also approved a number of controversial health and education policies that target transgender people, including a state rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for care. affirming health care and a law prohibiting the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in public school classrooms.

Trump said on Tuesday his proposed policy changes would similarly extend to education, and school officials who suggest a child “could be trapped in the wrong body” will face challenges. “serious consequences” if re-elected next year, including potential civil rights violations for gender discrimination and the elimination of federal funding for schools.

A new teacher-certifying body, Trump said, would promote “positive education about the nuclear family, the roles of mothers and fathers, and celebration rather than erasing the things that make men and women different and unique.” .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/3839471-trump-vows-to-punish-doctors-hospitals-that-provide-gender-affirming-care-to-transgender-minors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos