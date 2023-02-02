Alina Habba quits as Trump lawyer for rape trial after sanctions





Alina Habba is stepping down as lead counsel representing Donald Trump in the rape trial of E. John Carroll. Joe Tacopina, who has represented the Washington Commanders NFL team and Meek Mill, will lead Trump’s team. Carroll’s attorney said in a court filing that Habba would step down entirely, which Habba and Tacopina denied. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump’s go-to attorney Alina Habba and her legal partner Michael Madaio are stepping down as lead attorneys representing the ex-president in an ongoing rape trial against him, according to court filings.

The move comes in a case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in the locker room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Joe Tacopina joined Trump’s defense team as lead counsel as he heads toward a likely trial, court records show.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney representing Carroll, said in a Tuesday letter that Habba planned to step down from the case entirely.

“Yesterday, attorneys for Habba Madaio & Associates LLP told us they intended to withdraw from this case, leaving Mr. Tacopina as sole counsel,” Kaplan wrote.

In an interview with Insider on Wednesday, Habba flatly denied she would step down and said she was dedicated to representing Trump in his litany of legal cases.

“I haven’t retired. I don’t intend to retire,” Habba said.

Tacopina told Insider that Habba and Madaio are “not backing out of the deal” and that Kaplan was “under a bad impression.”

“I’m not replacing her,” Tacopina said Wednesday. “I’m coming as lead counsel on the case to try the case.”

Tacopina’s hiring comes two weeks after a federal judge in Florida sanctioned Habba and Trump in a separate case and fined them $1 million.

In that Florida lawsuit, Trump alleged Hillary Clinton, then FBI Director James Comey, and a number of Democratic party officials colluded to reinvigorate the Justice Department’s investigation into his ties to Russia and swing the 2016 election in favor of Clinton. Trump won the 2016 election.

U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks dismissed the case and lambasted Trump and Habba for “using the courts as a political and grievance theater set.”

Following the sanctions order, Habba withdrew a separate lawsuit pending before the same Florida judge alleging New York Attorney General Letitia James targeted Trump for political reasons. James is suing Trump and the Trump Organization in New York state court for $250 million, alleging they committed financial fraud by lying about property values ​​to evade taxes.

Habba is also representing Trump in the New York Attorney General’s case, and it’s not going well: James is seeking sanctions against her for ‘baseless’ responses to the Attorney General’s lawsuit, including claims that the organization Trump doesn’t actually exist as a legal entity and is merely trademark shorthand. The judge handling the case previously held Trump in contempt of court for refusing to sit for a deposition.

Habba did not appear in court for a hearing on Wednesday morning regarding James’s request for sanctions. Madaio, her legal partner, declined to explain why she was not present.

“She just couldn’t be here,” Madaio told Insider.

Former President Donald Trump sits for deposition in the New York Attorney General’s trial. Initiated

Carroll has filed two lawsuits against Trump. Trump made no changes to his legal team in Carroll’s first lawsuit, which is a defamation case against Trump calling her a liar. An appeals court is currently deciding whether or not to allow this lawsuit. Trump’s attorneys and the DOJ are fighting to have Trump removed as a defendant in the case based on a federal law protecting public employees from being personally sued for workplace actions.

The changes to Trump’s legal team relate to Carroll’s second trial, in which the writer accuses Trump of rape. Tacopina has experience in high-profile cases, including representing the Washington Commanders NFL team and Natalee Holloway’s suspected killer, Joran van der Sloot, and working with celebrity clients like A-Rod and rappers Meek Mill. and A$AP Rocky.

It’s common for parties to a lawsuit to bring in new attorneys when a case goes to trial, but that doesn’t always mean that previous attorneys will step down from the case or hand over the position of lead attorney to someone. else.

Tapocina said the facts in dispute in Carroll’s two lawsuits are identical, and he may end up defending both cases.

“At the end of the day, it’s the same fucking lawsuit, isn’t it? It’s about whether it happened or not,” Tacopina told Insider, adding, “If it s happened, then it’s libel. If it didn’t happen, it’s not libel.”

Roberta Kaplan, the attorney representing Carroll, wrote in a letter filed in court Tuesday that “this late substitution of attorneys is another tactic in an attempt to delay proceedings.”

Habba denied trying to slow down the case, but asked the judge for a conference to discuss “planning issues,” she wrote in response.

Correction: February 1, 2023 An earlier headline for this story did not attribute the claim that Alina Habba planned to step down from defending Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll to Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan. This story has also been updated with comments from Habba and Joe Tacopina challenging Kaplan’s claim in court and saying she will remain on the case but not as lead counsel.

Laura Italiano contributed reporting.

