End of raw bauxite, copper and tin exports in 2023, confirms Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, in his opening address to the Mandiri Investment Forum on Wednesday, asserted that exports of bauxite ore, copper and tin ingots will be stopped in 2023, which is intentionally aimed at boosting domestic downstream industries. “Bauxite [exports] will be discontinued in June, I will also announce the end of copper soon [export] this year,” the president said at the event held in Jakarta on February 1. He believes the key to Indonesia’s advancement to become a developed nation lies in the downstream industry amid a myriad of mining products. “Let me give an example, Indonesia is the world’s third largest exporter of bauxite ore, but our aluminum exports are 33rd in the world, not to mention solar panel exports, which rank 31st, even if the material is here,” Jokowi said. Currently, Indonesia is the largest exporter of tin ingots and Indonesia’s tin reserves are considered the second in the world. “China is the largest importer of pewter raw materials. If we manufacture PCB components, the added value can be multiplied by 69. Why don’t we manufacture them? Why do we export (tin ingots) and let other countries benefit? “, he lamented. Jokowi said the projected impact of the endorsement mining and oil and gas will increase Indonesia’s GDP by $699 billion and increase employment to 8.8 million, “that’s a very big impact,” the president said. ADE RIDWAN YANDWIPUTRA Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

