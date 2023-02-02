Boris Johnson: You think I covered Partygate? You’re out of your mind

BORIS Johnson says anyone who thinks he covered up illegal Downing Street parties during the pandemic is crazy.

Appearing on Friday night with Nadine, a new chat show on TalkTV, the former prime minister also claimed Brexit had helped save lives.

Mr Johnson is due to appear before the Commons Privileges Committee soon to investigate whether he deliberately misled the House at lockdown parties.

He told the show’s host, former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries: As you know, a parliamentary committee is looking at some aspects of this issue and I had better respect them.

But I’m just going to repeat what I’ve said before, and I hope it’s obvious to everyone, that anyone who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that broke the lockdown rules in number 10, then knowingly concealed parties that were illicit that other people were going to, it’s all strictly for the birds. If someone thinks like that, he is crazy.

He hailed Brexit’s role in tackling the pandemic, saying it was absolutely true that lives had been saved by leaving the EU. Without the UK’s ability to set its own regulations, the vaccine would not have been approved and rolled out so quickly, he claimed.

On the investigation, he continued: “I have to wait for this case to be over. What I would say is that we all thought what we were doing – or certainly what we thought we were doing – was By the rules, which we certainly thought we were working hard on some huge priorities for the country.

What we were doing was organizing the deployment of the vaccine. We were desperately thinking about how to go through many phases. How to speed up testing, and everything else.

The former prime minister is expected to testify at the inquest in the coming months.

He repeatedly told the Commons that there were no rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and that the rules were followed at all times.

But the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for breaching Covid rules, including on Mr Johnson himself, for offenses spanning a range of gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

The Privileges Committee sifted through a pile of written evidence handed over by Rishi Sunaks Downing Street.

If the committee decides Mr Johnson has lied to Parliament and a suspension of more than 10 sitting days is approved by the House of Commons, he could face a tough by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Sir Chris Bryant, the Labor MP and Johnson critic who recused himself as chairman of the privileges committee after its inquiry into the party was launched, said: The fact is that he categorically denied that they be produced even if he attended.

And accounts of people sick over the walls and drinking until dawn in Downing Street suggest that the people who were mad were Johnson and his Downing Street team.

Also in excerpts released before the interview with his former culture secretary was fully broadcast, Mr Johnson claims it is literally true that Brexit has helped save lives with the rollout of the vaccine.

The claim, which comes as support for Brexit wanes around the third anniversary of the UK’s exit from the European Union, is disputed.

Mr Johnson said leaving the European Medicines Agency meant the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was completely free to decide how quickly to approve the vaccine.

We couldn’t have done this vaccine rollout so quickly, he said.

And you know, it’s literally true that Brexit has helped save lives. And people kinda get their eyes bulging when you say that, but it happens to be true.

However, at the time the UK was still in the transition period out of the EU and MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said: We were able to authorize the supply of this vaccine using the provisions of European law.

