Politics
Boris Johnson: You think I covered Partygate? You’re out of your mind
BORIS Johnson says anyone who thinks he covered up illegal Downing Street parties during the pandemic is crazy.
Appearing on Friday night with Nadine, a new chat show on TalkTV, the former prime minister also claimed Brexit had helped save lives.
Mr Johnson is due to appear before the Commons Privileges Committee soon to investigate whether he deliberately misled the House at lockdown parties.
He told the show’s host, former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries: As you know, a parliamentary committee is looking at some aspects of this issue and I had better respect them.
But I’m just going to repeat what I’ve said before, and I hope it’s obvious to everyone, that anyone who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that broke the lockdown rules in number 10, then knowingly concealed parties that were illicit that other people were going to, it’s all strictly for the birds. If someone thinks like that, he is crazy.
He hailed Brexit’s role in tackling the pandemic, saying it was absolutely true that lives had been saved by leaving the EU. Without the UK’s ability to set its own regulations, the vaccine would not have been approved and rolled out so quickly, he claimed.
On the investigation, he continued: “I have to wait for this case to be over. What I would say is that we all thought what we were doing – or certainly what we thought we were doing – was By the rules, which we certainly thought we were working hard on some huge priorities for the country.
What we were doing was organizing the deployment of the vaccine. We were desperately thinking about how to go through many phases. How to speed up testing, and everything else.
The former prime minister is expected to testify at the inquest in the coming months.
He repeatedly told the Commons that there were no rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and that the rules were followed at all times.
But the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for breaching Covid rules, including on Mr Johnson himself, for offenses spanning a range of gatherings in 2020 and 2021.
The Privileges Committee sifted through a pile of written evidence handed over by Rishi Sunaks Downing Street.
If the committee decides Mr Johnson has lied to Parliament and a suspension of more than 10 sitting days is approved by the House of Commons, he could face a tough by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
Sir Chris Bryant, the Labor MP and Johnson critic who recused himself as chairman of the privileges committee after its inquiry into the party was launched, said: The fact is that he categorically denied that they be produced even if he attended.
And accounts of people sick over the walls and drinking until dawn in Downing Street suggest that the people who were mad were Johnson and his Downing Street team.
Also in excerpts released before the interview with his former culture secretary was fully broadcast, Mr Johnson claims it is literally true that Brexit has helped save lives with the rollout of the vaccine.
The claim, which comes as support for Brexit wanes around the third anniversary of the UK’s exit from the European Union, is disputed.
Mr Johnson said leaving the European Medicines Agency meant the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was completely free to decide how quickly to approve the vaccine.
We couldn’t have done this vaccine rollout so quickly, he said.
And you know, it’s literally true that Brexit has helped save lives. And people kinda get their eyes bulging when you say that, but it happens to be true.
However, at the time the UK was still in the transition period out of the EU and MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said: We were able to authorize the supply of this vaccine using the provisions of European law.
TalkTV, Friday 8 p.m., February 3. On Sky 522, Sky Glass 508, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237, Freestat 217, YouTube, TalkTV website and streaming platforms.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/23292922.boris-johnson-think-covered-partygate-mind/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson: You think I covered Partygate? You’re out of your mind
- End of raw bauxite, copper and tin exports in 2023, confirms Jokowi
- Best actor-director collaborations for 2023
- “It helps legitimize women’s hockey”: Whitecap women’s hockey team gets salary increase to pay living wages for players
- Imran Khan’s corruption downgraded Pakistan’s ranking: Sherry
- Alina Habba quits as Trump lawyer for rape trial after sanctions
- Sebastian’s Weekend Festivals and Fun February 3-5 – Sebastian Daily
- Xi Jinping sends condolences to Pakistan over Peshawar blast
- 17 Best White Winter Pants Worth Breaking All The Fashion Rules
- Nashville Leather Goes Hollywood – Garden & Gun
- College football’s top 25 recruiting classes, live updates
- Dances With Wolves star Nathan Chasing Horse arrested for sexually assaulting young girls | American News