DeSantis largely ignores Trump’s barbs amid attacks





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is keeping quiet about Donald Trump, betting the controversial former president might just be his own worst enemy when it comes to his 2024 outlook.

The longstanding alliance between Trump and DeSantis has largely crumbled amid signs the Florida governor is heading for a 2024 presidential bid.

Last weekend, Trump took direct aim at DeSantis during an election campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina, accusing his former sidekick of “disloyalty” and political expediency.

But DeSantis has avoided acknowledging Trump’s attacks — a strategy that many Republicans say is aimed at making DeSantis a more balanced alternative to the explosive former president.

“No one has done more to hurt Donald Trump than himself and I think Governor DeSantis is taking absolutely the right tact here by completely ignoring Trump and letting him throw boomerangs,” said Stephen Lawson, a US-based strategist. Georgia who served as director of communications for DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial success.

While Trump took credit for DeSantis’ political success — his 2018 endorsement was widely credited with helping DeSantis cross the finish line in an otherwise tough primary — Lawson said the Florida governor had now “a strong story to tell on its own without having to hire Donald Trump.

“Given the time and the opportunity, Donald Trump is going to self-implode and I think we’re seeing glimpses of that,” he said. “When there’s a strong, conservative, positive vision waiting in the wings, I think that’s a very attractive alternative for Republicans.”

A longtime Republican donor from Florida, who will back DeSantis if he launches a presidential campaign, said the governor shouldn’t feel pressured into getting into a food fight with Trump.

“Everything right now is going her way,” the donor said. “Why would he stoop to that level? He doesn’t need to, especially after that great win in November. He looks like the adult in the room if he acts like it’s below him.

A source close to DeSantis said the governor “sees no real benefit in getting into this public spat with Trump.”

“The best thing he can do is ignore these attacks and continue being DeSantis,” the source said. “Voters want two things: authenticity and they want action candidates. One thing he does is he doesn’t let any new grass grow under his feet.

Indeed, for someone who hasn’t said publicly whether or not he plans to run for president, DeSantis is in one of the strongest positions a potential candidate could ask for.

He was re-elected last year by the largest margin of any Republican gubernatorial candidate in Florida’s modern history, and several early polls show him easily routing Trump in a hypothetical primary showdown. face to face.

He also begins his second term in the Governor’s Mansion with a stranglehold on power. Republicans now hold supermajorities in both houses of the state legislature, and for the first time since Reconstruction, not a single Democrat holds statewide office, giving DeSantis a way forward. clear to pursue his government agenda in Florida.

DeSantis advisers are reportedly actively preparing for a presidential campaign and contacting potential hires in anticipation of an announcement, though a final decision has not been made.

Trump, meanwhile, found himself in a somewhat weakened position after reigning supreme over the GOP for more than half a decade.

The GOP’s lackluster overall performance in the 2022 midterm elections — including the high-profile losses of some of Trump’s endorsed candidates — has prompted a growing number of Republicans to question its political instincts and influence. At the same time, his last presidential campaign was criticized by some as lacking both energy and a coherent strategy.

“The Trump magic of 2016 just seems to be gone,” said a Florida Republican, who has interacted with DeSantis in recent years. “This loss for [President] Biden in 2020 really smothered Trump’s caustic effectiveness.

DeSantis, the Republican said, “lets his own accomplishments and skills do the talking rather than taking direct hits” at Trump, “probably until there’s a DeSantis candidacy announcement.”

“Trump’s latest salvoes still probably won’t merit a direct response,” the Republican said. “It would almost be a punch at this point.”

DeSantis has shown no willingness to engage too directly with Trump. After Trump accused him over the weekend of “trying to rewrite history” regarding his early response to the Covid-19 pandemic, DeSantis delivered a veiled retort on Tuesday, saying his margin of victory staggering in his bid for re-election in 2022 spoke for itself.

“In my case, not only did we win re-election, but we won with the highest percentage of votes of any Republican gubernatorial candidate in the history of the state of Florida,” he said. declared. “We won with the largest gross voting margin – over 1.5 million votes – that any gubernatorial candidate has ever had in Florida history.”

“So what I would just say is that the verdict was made by the State of Florida,” he added. At no point in his remarks did he mention Trump by name.

Still, some Republicans have warned that DeSantis cannot ignore Trump indefinitely. Eventually, they said, he will have to go on the offensive or risk letting the former president define him.

Dallas Woodhouse, a longtime GOP operative, said DeSantis has had the luxury so far to focus on his job as governor of Florida. If he ultimately decides to run for president, however, he will be subject to the same ups and downs as any candidate.

“DeSantis will fall to earth,” Woodhouse said. “He has the luxury that most Republicans only know good things about him right now. Eventually, he will develop negative points like any other candidate.

But, Woodhouse added, “Americans have generally chosen people who have recently been successful in governing. And DeSantis has that right now.

A veteran Republican campaign operative says DeSantis’ track record — particularly his upset victory in several traditional Democratic strongholds like Miami-Dade County last year — may well be his best counterattack to any of the Trump attacks.

“Feels like as a group after three cycles of losing, we’re finally ready to argue that, hey, it’s time to win,” the person said. “I think he’s starting to make that argument.”

