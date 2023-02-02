Indonesia’s Corruption Perceptions Score Deteriorates Further – Thu Feb 2, 2023

Ahmad Khoirul Umam (The Jakarta Post) PRIME Jakarta ●

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2022, released Tuesday by Transparency International (TI) for 180 countries, showed stagnation in the rankings of several Southeast Asian countries and growing democratic regression in some others. that have had a direct or indirect impact on the quality of the public sector. governance.

On a scale of one to 100, where one represents maximum corruption, Singapore’s CPI fell slightly from 85 in 2021 to 83 in 2022, followed by Malaysia from 48 to 47. improved from 39 to 42 and Thailand from 35 to 36. But Indonesia went from 38 to 34, and the Philippines remained flat at 33. Laos went from 30 to 31, Cambodia from 23 to 24, but Myanmar went from 28 to 23.

These figures show that there was no big winner among Southeast Asian countries last year, although Vietnam deserves credit for rising 3 on the index. Conversely, significant declines have occurred in several countries, including Myanmar and Indonesia, which currently holds the ASEAN chairmanship.

In the case of Myanmar, corruption undermined political, social and economic stability and thus threatened the peace and security of the state. Systematic and structured corruption has also created fertile ground for the activities of organized crime, radicalism and terrorism, including socio-political unrest caused by political mistrust. With the military firmly entrenched in power after its 2021 coup, Myanmar is unable to manage its anti-corruption measures and reconsolidate its democratic pillars.

In contrast, Indonesia, once considered the “big jumper” in corruption prevention in Southeast Asia, representing “best practices” in anti-corruption, is currently experiencing a significant regression.

Indonesia’s 2022 CPI saw the biggest decline in its post-reform history. This was caused by declines in constituent indices, such as the Political Risk Service (PRS) International Country Risk Guide, IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook and PERC Asia Risk Guide, which assess political corruption, conflict of interest , the potential for abuse of power and bribes. Considering that most of the respondents to the survey were from the business world, this means that the free fall of the 2022 CPI shows the concern of economic actors about the government’s commitment and political will to support the democratic pillars and anti-corruption measures.

International agencies such as the World Bank and USAID have often reminded Indonesia of the need to improve policies of bureaucratic reform, deregulation and trade liberalization. In fact, many regulations are very prone to conflicts of interest involving members of the president’s office and his inner circle. They are politically able to orchestrate various political forces and logistical sources to shore up the powers that support the presence of “populist authoritarianism”.

The ratification of the controversial Job Creation Act and the amendment of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Act are two clear examples. Uncertainty about the constitutional status of the Jobs Act, which also contains controversial labor, environmental and trade provisions, has hurt new investment. Corrupt forces have tried to maintain the status quo by extending the terms of regional leaders and even village chiefs. This is a very serious issue as Indonesian politics today has been ranked by TI between “Hybrid Regime” with an average CPI of 36 and “Moderate Autocracy” with an average of CPI of 30.

As the leader of ASEAN in 2023, Indonesia must do something meaningful to increase regional governance in Southeast Asia and deepen strategic cooperation through an ASEAN Economic Community. (AEC) to create a stronger economy for the benefit of the region’s total population of 650 million. ASEAN’s competitive single market can only properly deliver on its promise of regional prosperity and citizen well-being if members work together to develop their economic capabilities in a way that also maximizes transparency and accountability.

Without better transparency and accountability, ASEAN is likely to help only a limited number of existing business players expand their economic expansion in the region. As a result, there is a high risk that economic power will increasingly be concentrated in the hands of a few, with the potential to entrench high-level corruption rather than reduce it. The greater the flow of capital, trade and economic transactions in the region, the more opportunities are opened for venal behaviors and the reconsolidation of corrupt forces acquired across countries.

This potential is due to the way predatory corrupt forces in the region launder illegal funds, hide stolen assets and carry out other illicit commercial and political acts from their own countries. ASEAN, under the chairmanship of Indonesia, must urgently address these risks.

