‘Speech to US Congress, dinner at White House’: Joe Biden invites Prime Minister Modi to state visit this summer





US President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit in June or July. The invitation has been accepted in principle and Indian and US officials are working on mutually agreed dates, the PTI news agency reported citing sources. Sources said President Biden is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Modi in June or July as the US House of Representatives and Senate will be in session then and Prime Minister Modi will have a few days as he did not have any predetermined national or international commitment at that time. The state visit will include an address to the joint session of the US Congress and a state dinner at the White House. The sources, however, did not reveal when the invitation was given and who delivered this personal invitation from Biden to the prime minister’s office. A senior US administration official said President Biden believes India-US partnership is essential in areas such as maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, the climate crisis, food security, security health and energy security. Prime Minister Modi described the India-US relationship as a partnership of trust and strength for global peace and stability during a speech in Tokyo last year. The US administration official was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency, The United States truly considers it to be in our strategic interest to support India’s rise as a global power. We see it in both the Quadruple and India’s G-20 Presidency. It outlines a larger vision of this cohesive U.S.-Indo-Pacific strategy that requires the United States and India to come together and overcome long-standing obstacles. The development comes after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan launched the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies or iCET, described by officials as the next big thing in bilateral relations between the two countries. Commenting on the meeting, the US administration official quoted above said: Although geopolitics is one dimension of what is happening here, it is somehow more important, bigger than that. He further added that what happens between India and the United States vis-à-vis the Quad and the Indo-Pacific is more important than the civil nuclear agreement between India and the United States. United in 2006. (With PTI inputs) Also read: ‘Happy to receive overwhelming support’: Gautam Adani responds to FPO withdrawal Also read: Australia to replace image of Queen Elizabeth on its banknote

