Xi Jinping stresses accelerating establishment of new development pattern as he chairs politburo group study session

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a cargo ship docking at a container terminal at Ningbo Zhoushan Port in east China’s Zhejiang Province. [Photo/Xinhua]



The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held the second group study session on accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern on the afternoon of January 31. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the session and stressed that accelerating the establishment of such a model is a strategic decision to achieve the second centenary goal and ensure both the development and security, as well as a strategic plan to take the lead in future development. Only by accelerating the establishment of a new development model can China consolidate its economic foundation and enhance the security and stability of its development. And only in this way can China better survive, compete, develop and maintain progress amid all kinds of predictable and unpredictable storms and strong winds, to ensure that the process of great Chinese nation will not be delayed or interrupted, and the goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects will be achieved.

During the session, members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee conducted self-study and shared work experiences with each other. Yin Li, Liu Guozhong, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Jining and Huang Kunming gave speeches on their work in the fields and regions for which they are responsible and exchanged views.

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech. He pointed out that in recent years, some achievements have been achieved through arduous efforts to establish a new development model, with the consolidation of ideological consensus, consolidation of working bases and improvement of policies and mechanisms. However, there is still a long way to go for the new development model to be established comprehensively. We should adopt a problem-oriented approach and apply systems thinking, work hard to solve the main problems that hinder the construction of a new development model, comprehensively deepen reform, promote practical and institutional innovation, and constantly maintaining our strengths and filling our gaps. .

Xi noted that efforts should be made to coordinate expanding domestic demand and deepening structural reform on the supply side, so as to create a dynamic equilibrium at a higher level, in which demand drives demand. ‘supply and supply creates demand, and to achieve a virtuous balance. cycle of the national economy. We should resolutely implement the main lines of the domestic demand expansion strategic plan, build a comprehensive domestic demand system as soon as possible, and strive to expand consumption demand supported by income, investment demand with reasonable returns and financial demand with constraints on principal and debt. . We should establish and improve a long-term mechanism for expanding residents’ consumption, so that residents can consume with a stable income, dare to consume without worries, and be willing to consume due to the excellent consumption environment and the strong sense of gain. We need to improve and expand the investment mechanism, expand the space for effective investment, appropriately deploy the construction of new infrastructure in advance, increase investment in high-tech industries and strategic emerging industries, and continue to stimulate the vitality of private investment. We should continue to deepen supply-side structural reform, promote scientific and technological innovation and institutional innovation, break through bottlenecks, bottlenecks and vulnerabilities in supply-side constraints, and promote the competitiveness and security of the industrial and supply chain, meet demand with independent, controllable and quality supply, and create and direct new demand.

Xi said it is imperative to move faster towards self-sufficiency in science and technology to break the stranglehold that some countries have tightened on China’s development of core technologies. We need to improve our new nationwide resource mobilization system, enhance China’s strategic science and technology assets, and ensure better allocation of innovation-related resources to make our country a global pioneer in major fields. science and technology and a pioneer in advanced interdisciplinary fields, and ensure that China will become a global science and innovation hub as soon as possible. We need to ensure effective coordination of the strategy of revitalizing China through science and education with the workforce development strategy and the innovation-driven development strategy, and promote the integration of education development, scientific and technological innovation and personnel training to form a whole virtuous cycle. We should adhere to the unified conception of original innovation, integrated innovation and open innovation to ensure their good coordination. We also need to realize the unified deployment of innovation, industrial and talent chains so that they can be deeply integrated.

Xi stressed that a modernized industrial system is the foundation of the new development pattern, as orderly linkages between industries are a prerequisite for smooth economic circulation. In the pursuit of economic growth, we should continue to emphasize the development of the real economy, take solid measures to push forward the new industrialization, and move faster to strengthen China’s strengths in the fields of manufacturing, product quality, cyberspace and digital development, in order to build an internationally competitive digital industry clusters. To follow the general trend of industrial development, we should encourage industries with weak links to fill the gap, industries with strong advantages to further develop, traditional industries to upgrade, and emerging industries to build industrial chains, to make industrial development more sustainable and competitive, he said. We should improve the distribution of production capacity, promote the orderly transfer of key industries at home and abroad, and support the deep involvement of enterprises in the global industrial division of labor and cooperation. We should also promote further integration of domestic and foreign industries and build a modern industrial system that is independent, controllable, safe, reliable and highly competitive.

Xi stressed that coordinated development between urban and rural areas and between regions should be promoted to increase domestic traffic coverage. We must give full play to rural areas as a consumer and factor market and comprehensively promote rural revitalization. It is also necessary to promote urbanization with the main towns as a pivot, promote integrated urban and rural development, strengthen economic links between urban and rural areas, and streamline economic circulation between urban and rural areas. Local self-circulation and regional barriers should be prevented and eliminated to form a truly unified national market, he said. We must promote further integration of coordinated regional development strategies, grand regional strategies and functional zoning strategies, optimize the distribution of the main productive capacities and promote the smooth circulation and efficient aggregation of the various factors of production to stimulate the internal circulation of the economy.

Xi stressed the need to pursue reform and opening up, increase the driving force and vitality of domestic circulation and its interaction with the international market. We need to advance reforms for market-based allocation of factors of production, establish a high-level market system and accelerate the construction of a unified national market. It is also imperative to refine the systems that underpin the market economy, such as those for the protection of property rights, market access, fair competition and social credit, to take stronger against monopolies and unfair competition, and to carry out law-based regulation and guidance to promote the sound development of capital, so as to create a favorable environment for all types of business entities to invest and start their own businesses, and boost their vitality, Xi said. He also noted the need to promote high-level openness and steadily push for institutional openness in rules, regulations, management and standards, so as to strengthen China’s voice in economic circulation. world. We will promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, actively participate in the negotiation of international economic and trade rules, promote the formation of an open, pluralistic and stable world economic order, and create the conditions to achieve the link and circulation between resources in national and international markets.