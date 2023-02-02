Donald Trump loses yet another lawyer as legal troubles escalate





Donald Trump has hired a top criminal lawyer to represent him in the libel and battery lawsuit against E. Jean Caroll, replacing lawyer Alina Habba.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, former New York attorney Joe Tacopina was brought in to work with the former president to fight the lawsuit brought against him by the former Elle columnist.

Carroll is suing Trump for sexual assault over allegations that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York in the 1990s. She is also suing the former president for defamation over comments he made in denying the assault, including stating “she’s not my type”.

The decision to replace Habba as Trump’s attorney in the Carroll case comes after the former president, along with Habba, were both fined by a judge for filing ‘frivolous’ lawsuits relating to the 2016 elections.

Alina Habba, then a lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves Trump Tower in New York on August 10, 2022. Trump has hired former New York lawyer Joe Tacopina to replace Habba. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

On January 19, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Habba and Trump to pay nearly $938,000 in court costs to the dozens of named defendants in their dodgy lawsuits.

The lawsuits alleged there was a conspiracy between federal officials and prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, to accuse the former president’s campaign of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election to hamper his chances of winning. victoire.

Middlebrooks, who had already dismissed the case in September 2022, said in his January decision that the lawsuits not only lacked “substance and legal backing”, but were primarily used for “the settlement of scores and grievances”.

The judge also criticized Habba, saying “no reasonable attorney” should have sued Clinton because her “insufficiency as a legal claim was obvious from the outset.”

In the past, Tacopina has represented a number of high-profile celebrities and personalities, such as rappers A$AP Rocky and Meek Mill, and Victoria Gotti, daughter of notorious crime family boss John Gotti.

In a 2005 profile, The New York Times described Tacopina as being “to the defense bar what Donald Trump is to real estate.”

When discussing taking on high-profile cases, Tacopina said, “I’ve had a knack for getting these cases that seem like they’re in the limelight and I have to tell you, I don’t hate it. I get some adrenaline rush knowing that your every move will be valued.I like high stakes.

Reacting to the decision to bring in Tacopina on the Carroll case, Habba told Newsweek: “While I appreciate the attempt by leftist media to fabricate any story to fit their narrative, I’m so happy let Joe step in and help.

“I handle half a dozen cases for the president and there’s no one more in the president’s corner besides his family than me.”

Trump’s civil trial for sexual assault and defamation suit brought against him by Carroll will begin in April.

In January, portions of Trump’s October deposition hearing were made public.

During questioning under oath, Trump defended his “not my type” remarks while repeatedly attacking and insulting Carroll, calling her a “crazy job” and a “liar.”

Update 02/02/23, 02:12 ET: This article has been updated with comment from Alina Habba.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-lawyer-alina-habba-jean-carroll-1778049 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos