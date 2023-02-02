Donald Trump pleads Fifth Amendment more than 400 times in video deposition – National





Video released Tuesday shows former President Donald Trump invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination hundreds of times during a deposition in August 2022 with New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump was questioned about his finances as part of a civil investigation into fraud over his business practices. New York State is suing Trump for US$250 million for allegedly inflating “his net worth by billions of dollars to enrich himself further and cheat the system” and manipulating “asset values ​​to induce banks to lend money.” money to the Trump organization. .”

During the deposition, Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 400 times.

In a seven-minute opening statement, Trump said the New York fraud investigation was “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”

“Anyone in my position who wouldn’t take the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” he said.

“The Constitution of the United States exists for that very purpose,” Trump continued. “And I would use it to the fullest and defend myself against this malicious attack from this administration, this attorney general’s office, and all other attacks on my family, my business, and our country.”

In response to a prosecutor’s question, Trump said, “For all other reasons provided in my response, which is incorporated herein in its entirety, I decline to answer the question.”

As the questioning continued, Trump repeated that phrase twice more before choosing to shorten it to “Same answer.” He would then repeat those two words hundreds of times during the hours of deposition.

Last year in August, during the deposition, Trump announced that he had invoked the Fifth Amendment regarding the New York fraud investigation. The statement was significant because of Trump’s own earlier assertion that only the guilty plead the Fifth.

“You see the mob taking the Fifth,” he said in April 2018. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

In 2022, Trump said he had changed his mind on the Fifth Amendment, saying, “When your family, your business, and everyone in your orbit became the targets of an unfounded and politically motivated witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors and fake news media, you have no choice.

The New York Attorney General’s office launched its lawsuit against Trump, his company and his three eldest children in September 2022. It seeks to permanently ban the Trumps from doing business in New York and also appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump organization for at least five years.

